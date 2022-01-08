Medrado calls the police after a neighbor curses his son: ‘Yes, he will apologize’

the rapper Fernanda Medrado called the police this Friday (8), after a neighbor had cursed his son. On her Instagram, the singer made a live telling that the boy was called a “faggot” and a “sissy” by a man.

Medrado yelled at his neighbor, who hid in his apartment and didn’t show up to apologize.

“I saw this p*u in c* from my window calling my son a sissy. I want to see mess with my son! It’s about to be born… Son of a bitch*. Mariquinha is the fuck*! Even if it was… Folgado, he thought it was bad, go to my door”, said the singer.

The singer continued her outburst and called her neighbor prejudiced and homophobic. “He likes to make others embarrassed, he will embarrass everyone to know that he lives next door to a homophobe. Prejudiced! I’m disgusted with prejudiced people. If he does this with a child, who doesn’t even know it yet, imagine what the guy doesn’t do with people on the street. Prejudiced! I won’t let it go!” said Medrado.

Watch the video below. The singer also published a photo showing two police vehicles parked in front of her building. “Wasn’t it just in the presence of the police that you were going to go down? You will apologize to my son, yes!”, wrote the rapper.

