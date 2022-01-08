Medrado triggers PM after neighbor calls his son a faggot

Rapper Fernanda Medrado was outraged after one of her children was the target of homophobic comments made by a neighbor and called the police.

Through her Instagram profile, the former participant of “A Fazenda 13” opened a live and told that her son was playing on the court of the condominium where he lives, when he realized that the neighbor started calling him “faggot” and “sissy”.

According to the singer, upon noticing the scene, she began to curse the neighbor who immediately hid in the apartment and did not fight back against the ex-pea. On the live, Medrado says that “it’s about to be born” whoever is going to curse her son.

“I saw this p*u in the c* from my window calling my son a sissy. Okay? I want to see me mess with my son! It’s about to be born… Son of a bitch. Sissy is the fuck! Even if it was. .. Folgado, he thought it was bad, he was going to my door,” he said.

“Did the handsome one show up? The hottie who was calling my son a fag at the window? Look here, guys, my son playing on the court with that shit. Then comes the taste to be calling my son a ‘sissy’, the pretty one”, he added.

The rapper said her neighbor, who “likes to embarrass others,” also “will embarrass everyone to know he lives next door to a homophobe.”

“I’m disgusted with prejudiced people! If he does this to a child, who doesn’t even know yet, you know, imagine what the guy doesn’t do with people on the street. Prejudiced! I won’t let it go,” he said, noting that either the neighbor would go down and apologized or she would call the police.

“I’m nervous. Anyone with a child must be feeling the same way as I am. I don’t want money, I don’t want to sue. But I’m calling the police. Homophobic won’t go away! Even more so with my son?! It’s double, double !” he concluded.

Fernanda Medrado is Josh and Bryan’s mother, the result of a relationship with her ex-husband, producer DJ Claytão.

Yesterday, the former farmer said that she was diagnosed with covid-19 and that she was short of breath and had difficulty sleeping. Recently, the artist also pointed out that she would stay with her former colleague from “A Fazenda 13”, Bil Araújo, but she stressed that this would only happen if the physical instructor kept his mouth shut, “not saying much”, because “he has things he says I don’t agree with”.