Member of RJ’s scientific committee to ask for suspension of samba school parades: ‘Worse hasn’t come yet’ | Rio de Janeiro

Infectologist and epidemiologist Roberto Medronho (UFRJ), member of the scientific committee of the state of Rio, said in an interview with GloboNews that he will ask for the suspension of the entire carnival in the state — including the parades of samba schools in Marquês de Sapucaí.

In the interview, Medronho stated that he will defend the suspension of the festivities at a meeting of the state committee that will take place this Friday (7).

“I belong to the scientific committee of the state of Rio and we will have a meeting today. I will defend exactly what I am saying publicly: we have to suspend all carnival celebrations and we can postpone the carnival to the middle of the year so that I can have a better situation. At least postpone the carnival,” he said.

This week, the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD), announced the cancellation of the street carnival, but determined the continuity of the Sapucaí parades.

Three days later, this Friday (7), Governor Cláudio Castro used a social network to say that he suggested to the scientific committee the suspension of carnival in the state.

Medronho, who has been advising the Municipal Council’s Special Committee on Carnival, is strict about the performance of the parades.

“There should be neither Marquês de Sapucaí nor dances in clubs, even if they have control (of vaccination and testing passports). I think we should have an ethical debate: what cost do we want? Of course, why not have the carnival our mental health and the economy lose. Are we willing to pay with lives to have a moment of relaxation and improve the economy?”, he asked.

Marquês de Sapucaí, in 2021 — Photo: Rafael Catarcione | Riotur

Health system overload

The expert still predicts a critical moment for the health system, although less than those that occurred in other waves of the pandemic — thanks to vaccination.

“I can assure you, the worst moment (of the omicron) has not yet arrived. We will still experience a very large impact on our health units. We will have a lot of suffering in the coming weeks”, he warned.

Medronho, in addition to being an infectious disease specialist, is one of the founders of the block Sympathy is Almost Love — one of the most traditional in the city.

Therefore, he said the recommendations are not being made by an “isolated scientist in a laboratory”.