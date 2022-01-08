Menon: Douglas Costa has no commitment. SPFC got it right by giving him up – 07/01/2022

São Paulo’s dream of hiring Douglas Costa is over. Tricolor had expressed its interest in Grêmio’s striker, who would fill a gap in the tricolor squad – coach Rogério Ceni wants a fast player who plays on the sides of the field. Yesterday (6), however, the Morumbi club announced its withdrawal from negotiations with the player.

At Live from São Paulo, program of UOL Sport With the latest Tricolor news in the soccer market, journalists Marcelo Hazan and Menon analyzed São Paulo's decision to end negotiations with Douglas Costa. Both think that the club was right by giving up the signing of the player.

“I thought São Paulo’s decision was very correct. Douglas Costa’s behavior at the end of the Brasileirão was disgusting. What he did with the club, which revealed him and paid him his salary, was depressing. That was weighing on São Paulo to sign him or not,” commented Menon, citing the controversies in which the striker got involved in Grêmio, especially in the final stretch of the Brasileirão.

When the team from Rio Grande do Sul was trying to escape relegation, Douglas Costa asked for release to make a wedding party, which was denied by the direction of the club. In the match against Atlético-MG, which sealed Grêmio’s fall to Serie B, Douglas Costa scored a goal and celebrated by saying ‘bye’ to the crowd, who revolted with the player’s attitude.

Menon said that the controversies with Diego Costa had a new chapter in 2022. “The information I have is that everything fell apart when São Paulo learned that he wanted to have another party during the pre-season. That was really the last straw. A player like Douglas Costa, who didn’t respect the fans’ love, would never be hired by me,” he said.

Although they were considering hiring Douglas Costa, São Paulo made it clear that they would only do business if they found a partner willing to pay the attacker’s salaries. In a delicate financial situation, Tricolor also had difficulties to find this investor. And as the athlete was also not interested in a possible transfer, negotiations cooled down.

“The impression is that things have not moved since the end of the Brasileirão on the part of the player, that there is no sign. Time passed, things did not happen and São Paulo decided to withdraw. The club did not feel that desire on the side of Douglas Costa to make a move to transfer Grêmio to São Paulo,” said Hazan.

For Menon, the arrival of Douglas Costa would be harmful to the São Paulo cast. “This type of player is not good for a club, especially in the case of São Paulo, which is in financial difficulty and needs to have a team committed to the goals that have been set. If the player does not have this commitment, it is not worth spending money with ee. I thought it was very good for Douglas Costa to stay there and São Paulo over here”, evaluated the columnist for UOL.

Hazan also approved the Tricolor’s decision to end talks with Douglas Costa. “I also thought São Paulo’s decision was correct, from the moment there is no signal on the other side. If you want a player, talk, make a proposal and don’t notice that desire to make the transfer move on the other side of the negotiation , it doesn’t make sense to keep insisting on something that doesn’t have a two-way street,” he concluded.

