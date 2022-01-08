Mercado da Bola: Diego Costa outside Galo and Santos near Goulart – 07/01/2022

The signs were increasingly clear, but everything was only made official this Friday: Diego Costa is no longer a player for Atlético-MG, who lost another titleholder with the sale of Júnior Alonso to Russian football. Who lives the other side of the coin is Santos. The team moved and is optimistic about the hiring of Ricardo Goulart.

Diego Costa out

Diego Costa’s spell at Atlético-MG came to an end, less than five months after being announced by the Minas Gerais club. Short time, but enough for the attacker to put two more trophies on his resume: the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Copa do Brasil. With the termination, the striker, who is one of the main targets of Corinthians, is free on the market.

Junior Alonso too

A few hours after Diego Costa agreed to terminate his contract with Atlético-MG, the Brazilian champion and champion of the 2021 Copa do Brasil lost another titleholder. Junior defender Alonso had his signing confirmed by Krasnodar. The Russian club used social media to confirm the completion of the transfer of the defender, who will now undergo medical examinations and sign a contract until June 2025.

Goulart near

Santos advanced in the negotiation and is optimistic about the hiring of Ricardo Goulart. Peixe is waiting for an answer from the attacking midfielder’s manager today (7). Details are lacking for a two-year contract. The 30-year-old player approved the conditions and would wear the 10 alvinegra shirt.

rooster forwards reinforcement

Even without having a coach defined for 2022, Atlético-MG is already moving in the ball market. While working to find a new coach, the alvinegra board is also adjusting the cast for the season. Between departures and arrivals, the name of the time is striker Fábio Gomes, 24 years old. The player is very close to becoming Rooster’s reinforcement.

America strengthens

América-MG closed with two reinforcements for the season. Forward Everaldo, from Corinthians, stays until the end of the season. At the end of the contract, Coelho will have the option to purchase the athlete, who has a relationship with Timão until the end of June 2023. Another reinforcement is Léo, who defended Cruzeiro for many years. The player, who will turn 34 at the end of this month, underwent a medical checkup this afternoon and is expected to sign on Saturday.

Fresh prince of Bel Air

Palmeiras announced, in a creative way on their social networks, the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson, a former Grêmio who worked in Chinese football. In the publication about the arrival of the 26-year-old player, the club released a video based on the series “Um Maluco no Pedaço”, starring Will Smith – fans believe that the athlete is similar to the American actor.

PSG wants Halland

Erling Haaland, striker for Borussia Dortmund, is one of the most coveted players on the transfer market and, although he should not be out in this window at the beginning of the year, the German newspaper Bild says that PSG is preparing an offer of almost R$ 2 billion by the attacker to beat the competition. The speech of the board of Borussia Dortmund has changed and, now, they already admit to losing the player at the end of the season, but deny that Haaland will be sold in that transfer window.