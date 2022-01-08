‘Messinic Coach’: meet the mentor of the group rescued at Pico dos Marins – Nacional

Pablo Maral, influencer and coach, has more than 2 million followers on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) “Go mind your own business”. This is the main board of coach and influencer Pablo Maral. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, the social network has become the main channel for a true “evangelization” of concepts created by himself. Immersed in emotional intelligence, neurolingustic reprogramming, identity activation, brain unlocking and purpose clarification are just a few of them.

With 20 books published, the self-declared mentor promises a change of life. In their profiles on the platforms Linkedin, Instagram, Twitter and in their own personal blog, however, there is no information about their academic background or professional certification to apply these methods. So little has his name been registered on the Lattes platform, a virtual curriculum system run by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Known for his methods of “moving up in life”, Maral decided to take the concept out of social media and take it to the top, literally. As part of his new counseling program, “The Worst Year of Your Life”, the coach led a group of 67 people to Pico dos Marins, located 2,420 meters above sea level, in Serra da Mantiqueira in So Paulo.

The path to success, according to him, is not easy and requires “blood, sweat, tears and fat”. Part of the process would therefore be reaching the summit of one of the highest mountains in Brazil. The motto ended up being followed in its entirety, as half of the group had to be rescued by the Fire Department. The other half gave up on the climb.

The Fire Department attributed the expedition’s disaster to the lack of training of Maral, the leader of the group, to drive in environments such as Serra da Mantiqueira and the disrespect to weather conditions – foreseen and alerted by the Civil Defense for the date. “Lack of responsibility”, defined the spokesman for the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG), Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

“There are situations that are avoidable. A situation like that recurrent of lack of planning and lack of observance of safety rules”, completed the lieutenant, in an interview with Estado de Minas.

The case, widely commented and disseminated on social media, was heavily criticized by mountaineers and professional mountain guides. During the summer, ascending to Pico dos Marins is highly inadvisable, precisely because of the climatic variation and storms. “It is not a suitable region for beginners”, emphasizes Aihara.

“The worst year of your life”

When he clicks on the link available on Maral’s Instagram profile, a catchphrase takes over the cell phone’s screen: “Here there’s nothing your body wants, but everything your soul needs”. This is one of the mottos of the counseling program, sold by the mentor, for 12 installments of R$ 299.70.

Leader of the group considered as “messianic coach” (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) On the official website, in the “frequently asked questions” tab, when asked if the course has a Ministry of Education (MEC) certificate, he replies: “Your certificate will be your scary results in a short time.”

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be comfortable and it’s not going to be something ‘excited’ to do. But I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort for a short period of your life, rather than suffer that pain of regret for a lifetime!” describes the mentor.

Based on these concepts, Maral took the group to the field to exemplify, in practice, his theories. The entire expedition was filmed and posted on his profile. The images show the lack of equipment in the group. In one of the videos, the mentor asks one of the members: “What’s heavier, the backpack or your mind?”.

Carlos Moura, mountain guide for 10 years and owner of Mantiex, a company that specializes in trails in Serra da Mantiqueira, believes that the mountain can be a tool for personal development, as long as it is viewed with respect. “Not all emotional. Controlling the forces of nature, for example, is beyond our reach”, he explains.

“He mixed things up, overconfidence, ignorance, inaccuracy and recklessness. A little of each”, continues Moura. Experienced in expeditions to Pico dos Marins, he explains: “Where the group was, the temperature drops rapidly, reaching close to or below 0°C and, as a result, visibility drops drastically. Luckily, the storm that surprised Pablo’s group had no electrical discharge, otherwise the outcome could have been really catastrophic.”

Rescue

Peaks of the Marins at the time of rescue: low fog hampered the group’s rescue (photo: CBMSP/Disclosure) On social media, Maral even defined the group’s rescue as a “precautionary” measure. CBMMG lieutenant Pedro Aihara clarifies: “There is no triggering by precaution. The Fire Department is an urgent and emergency service, and it can only be called in in these cases.”

“The call was very clear, they were lost, without equipment, in an extremely complicated situation of rain and were unable to get out by themselves,” he says. According to the team that worked on the operation, the members of the group were at serious risk of dying from hypothermia.

“There is no safe equipment in the weather situation they found themselves in. No matter how good their tents were, it wouldn’t save them from an electrical storm. They were at risk in many ways.”

Carlos Moura, professional mountain guide

Pico dos Marins

One of the cones of Brazilian mountaineering, Pico dos Marins is a destination for thousands of tourists and mountain sports enthusiasts. The place, known for its exuberance, however, requires the attention and care of those who wish to reach the summit and return safely.

Pico dos Marins is the destination of thousands of climbers during the winter season (photo: Carlos Moura/Reproduction) Due to its altitude and exposure, camping on its summit can be extremely dangerous without technical knowledge. “The temperature can be very low, especially the thermal sensation. The winds are very strong due to the type of peak formation, so we have wind corridors. To get into a hypothermia situation is relatively easy if he is not prepared for it”, explains the lieutenant.

“We have seasons that are contraindicated for mountaineering,” says Aihara. The high season for hiking in Serra da Mantiqueira between the months of April and September. The lieutenant also recommends that the ascents are always carried out with a professional guide “qualified to select a path that is compatible with your physical condition and conditioning”.

Other side

The article sought Pablo Maral for a position, but had not received a response until the publication of this text.