Metaverse: Why People and Businesses Are Spending Millions to Buy Virtual Real Estate

Theo Tzanidis

The Conversation*

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, In recent months, significant investments have been made in virtual land within the metaverse

The idea of ​​spending thousands or even millions of dollars to buy fictitious “land” in a virtual world sounds, to be blunt, preposterous.

But over the past few months, we’ve seen significant investments in virtual land within the metaverse. PwC consultancy is among the latest companies to take the plunge, having bought real estate in The Sandbox, a virtual gaming world, for an undisclosed sum.

If other reported sales are any reference, it must have been a considerable amount of money. One person recently bought land on Snoopverse — a virtual world that rapper Snoop Dogg is developing inside The Sandbox — for $450,000.

Meanwhile, Metaverse Group, a real estate company focused on the metaverse economy, reportedly bought land on Decentraland, another virtual platform, for $2.43 million.

Let’s refresh the memory of what the “metaverse” is. You’ve probably heard the term a lot when Facebook switched to Meta in October 2021. Other companies, such as Nike and Microsoft, have also announced that they will be entering this space.

The metaverse describes a vision of a connected 3D virtual world, where the real and digital worlds are integrated using technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). This immersive environment will be accessible through virtual reality headsets, augmented reality glasses and smartphone apps.

Users will meet and communicate as digital avatars, explore new areas and create content. The idea is that the metaverse becomes a collaborative virtual space where we can socialize, play, work and learn.

There are already several metaverses — for example, on virtual game platforms like The Sandbox and virtual worlds like Decentraland. Just as a site is part of a larger 2D world network, individual metaverses will form a larger, interconnected metaverse.

Most importantly, just like in the real world, it is possible and will increasingly be possible to buy things in the metaverse — including real estate.

Virtual land as an NFT

Transactions in the virtual world are usually done using cryptocurrency. In addition, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the main method to monetize and exchange value within the metaverse.

An NFT is a unique digital asset. While NFTs are primarily digital art items (such as videos, images, music, or 3D objects), a variety of assets can constitute an NFT — including virtual real estate. On platforms like OpenSea, where people go to buy and trade NFTs, there are now also lots of land, or even virtual houses.

To ensure that digital real estate has value, supply is limited — a concept in economics called “scarcity value.” For example, Decentraland is made up of 90,000 pieces or “plots” of land, each about 15 square meters.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Companies are betting that there will be greater synchronization in the future between the real and virtual worlds

We are already seeing examples where the value of virtual real estate is increasing. In June 2021, a digital real estate investment fund called Republic Realm spent the equivalent of more than $900,000 (BRL 5.1 million) to buy an NFT representing land in Decentraland. According to DappRadar, a site that tracks NFT sales data, this was the most expensive purchase of NFT land in Decentraland’s history.

But, as we know, in November 2021, Grupo Metaverso bought its land in Decentraland for US$2.4 million (R$13 million). The size of this purchase was actually smaller than the previous one — 116 plots of land compared to 259 purchased by Republic Realm.

It’s not just Decentraland that’s seeing its prices rise. In February 2021, Axie Infinity (another virtual game world) sold nine of its land for the equivalent of US$1.5 million (R$8.5 million) — a record, according to the company — before one lot had sold for US$2.3 million (R$13.1 million) in November 2021.

While values ​​appear to be rising, it is important to recognize that metaverse real estate investment remains highly speculative. No one can be sure whether this boom is the next big thing in the markets or the next big bubble.

Financial incentives aside, you may be wondering what companies and individuals will actually do with their virtual land.

For example, Grupo Metaverso’s purchase is in the “fashion district” of Decentraland. According to the buyer, the space will be used to host digital fashion events and sell virtual clothes for avatars — another area with potential for growth in the metaverse.

While investors and companies are dominating this space right now, not all real estate in the metaverse will cost millions. But what could be the advantages of having a fictitious “terrain”? If you buy real-world physical property, the result is tangible — a place to live, to be proud of, to welcome family and friends.

While virtual property does not provide physical shelter, there are some parallels. When buying virtual property, you can buy land to build on. Or you can choose an already-built house that you like. You can decorate it with various (digital) objects. You can invite people and visit the virtual homes of others too.

That vision is a little distant. But if this all sounds completely absurd, we must remember that in the past people had doubts about the potential meaning of the internet, and then social media. Technologists predict that the metaverse will mature into a fully functioning economy in the coming years, delivering a digital experience in sync and as intertwined in our lives as email and social media are now.

This is a strange fantasy that is coming true for someone who, like me, was a gamer in the distant past. A few years ago, a younger version of my conscience was telling me to stop wasting time playing video games; go back to studying and focus on my “real” life. Deep down, I’ve always had this desire to see games in tune with real life, like in the movie Real Player One. I feel that this vision is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality.

*This article was posted on The Conversation website. You can read the original version here.

Theo Tzanidis is Senior Professor of Digital Marketing at the University of the West of Scotland, UK.