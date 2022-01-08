Metaverse: Why People and Businesses Are Spending Millions to Buy Virtual Real Estate

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Metaverse: Why People and Businesses Are Spending Millions to Buy Virtual Real Estate 9 Views

  • Theo Tzanidis
  • The Conversation*

virtual house

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

In recent months, significant investments have been made in virtual land within the metaverse

The idea of ​​spending thousands or even millions of dollars to buy fictitious “land” in a virtual world sounds, to be blunt, preposterous.

But over the past few months, we’ve seen significant investments in virtual land within the metaverse. PwC consultancy is among the latest companies to take the plunge, having bought real estate in The Sandbox, a virtual gaming world, for an undisclosed sum.

If other reported sales are any reference, it must have been a considerable amount of money. One person recently bought land on Snoopverse — a virtual world that rapper Snoop Dogg is developing inside The Sandbox — for $450,000.

Meanwhile, Metaverse Group, a real estate company focused on the metaverse economy, reportedly bought land on Decentraland, another virtual platform, for $2.43 million.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

see what can make your CPF dirty in the square

For those who have had a dirty name in the market, you know that it …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved