Michael B. Jordan appears in list of suspects of massacre in Ceará

A photo of actor Michael B. Jordan, 34 years old, one of the main stars of Hollywood today, appeared on the list of suspects of having participated in the Sapiranga massacre that killed five people on Christmas Eve (25/12) in Ceará.

The image with the star’s face appears in the records of the Civil Police of the state for the recognition of suspects. The presentation of the photos led to the arrest of a 17-year-old young man, who allegedly participated in the crime.

Amidst the misunderstanding with the photo of Michael B. Jordan, the Civil Police of Ceará manifested itself and said that the photographic recognition is “only one of the steps that can lead to the indictment of an accused” and that, furthermore, “it should be noted that the police work gathered supporting elements through technical evidence, through experts and witnesses”.

Finally, the institution pointed out that a technical standard, published in September 2021, defines the standards to be followed by Police delegates for action to recognize people.

The Sapiranga slaughter took place on Christmas Eve last year, in the neighborhood of Sapiranga, in Fortaleza, when five people died and another six were injured.

According to the Civil Police, the suspect for being the mastermind of the slaughter is Raí César Silva Araújo, who was arrested while traveling from Mossoró, in Rio Grande do Norte, to the state capital. So far, 28 people have been identified and, among them, 22 have been indicted. In total, there are 13 people arrested on suspicion of involvement in the crime.

One of the most promising names in the film industry, Michael B. Jordan is famous for his participation in such hit movies as “Black Panther”, “Creed”, “Fahrenheit 451”, Fight for Justice, among others.