Michael B. Jordan photo appears among murder suspects – DiversEM

The facial recognition method, used by the Brazilian police in investigations and inquiries to identify suspects, once again failed to indicate the actor Michael B. Jordan as a suspect in the Sapiranga massacre, in Cear, which occurred on December 25, 2021 , which left five victims. The actor known worldwide for his roles in “Creed: Born to Fight” (2015) and “Black Panther” (2018).
“It is also worth noting that photographic recognition is just one of the steps that can lead to the indictment of an accused. Witness statements and technical expertise at crime scenes (fingerprint collection, analysis of security cameras, for example) are also part of the investigation process”, declared the Civil Police in a statement.
System failures
“This technology still has no efficiency in recognizing people, and this inefficiency ends up causing this injustice to people with darker skin, to black people, due to their characteristics, their phenotypic analysis”, points out Gilberto Silva, lawyer and president of Rede Ao e Reao Internacional (RARI) Minas Gerais.
“This racist algorithm comes to blame these people through this existing mechanism. Even because a system is set up and made by non-black people and that, unfortunately, throughout history they trace the profile of criminal people as if black people were responsible for all crimes and all public safety issues”, declares Gilberto.
*Internship under the supervision of Mrcia Maria Cruz