Michael B. Jordan photo appears among murder suspects

Photo of American actor Michael B. Jordan appears among photos of murder suspects in Ceará – (credit: Reproduction)

The facial recognition method, used by the Brazilian police in investigations and investigations to identify suspects, once again failed to appoint the actor Michael B. Jordan as a suspect in the Sapiranga, Ceará, slaughter on December 25, 2021 , which left five victims. The actor is world renowned for his roles in “Creed: Born to Fight” (2015) and “Black Panther” (2018).

According to information released by Diário do Nordeste, this Thursday (6), the actor was identified as one of the suspects in the Sapiranga massacre in one of the three photos made available in the Photographic Recognition Term of the Civil Police of Ceará (PCCE), hours later of what happened.

“It is also worth noting that photographic recognition is just one of the steps that can lead to the indictment of an accused. Testimonies by witnesses and technical expertise at crime scenes (collecting fingerprints, analyzing security cameras, for example) are also part of the investigation process”, declared the Civil Police in a statement.

The system for recognizing suspects through images is widely used by the Brazilian police due to the robotization and expansion of the camera system throughout the city and the use of technology by corporations, however, it still has flaws, which contribute to the perpetuation of racism.

“This technology still doesn’t show any efficiency in the recognition of people, and this inefficiency ends up causing this injustice to people with darker skin, to black people, due to their characteristics, their phenotypic analyses”, points out Gilberto Silva, lawyer and president of the International Action and Reaction Network (RARI) Minas Gerais.

Gilberto points out that all investigation and recognition, carried out by machines or human beings, needs other forms of confirmation and improvement. “It is more than necessary that, so that there are no imprisonment of innocent people, that there is a more complete investigation, not only through these recognitions, but using other investigative mechanisms that the police have”, he says.

It is recurrent that, in recognitions through photographs, images of black people are placed to be identified as suspects, much of which comes from structural racism in Brazil. Algorithms that select images, for example, replicate patterns present in digital media, especially social networks, which in the Brazilian historical context, relate black people to crime.

“This racist algorithm comes to blame these people through this existing mechanism. Even because it is a system configured and made by non-black people and that, unfortunately, throughout history they trace the profile of criminal people as if black people were responsible for all crimes and all public safety issues”, declares Gilberto.