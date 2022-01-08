Milton Gonçalves struggles to speak and uses a wheelchair after stroke · TV News

Almost two years after suffering a CVA (Cerebral Vascular Accident), Milton Gonçalves still lives with sequelae: in addition to having his speech impaired, he uses a wheelchair to get around. The 88-year-old actor has been undergoing treatments such as physical therapy and speech therapy to help with recovery.

While at the hospital, the artist had to undergo a tracheostomy — a procedure in the trachea that helps the patient’s ventilation and breathing. Because of this, his vocal cords were directly affected. “[A voz dele] it’s very short,” said Catarina Gonçalves, his daughter, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

“Now he’s fine, at home, calm. It’s a boring recovery because of his age. He hasn’t been walking, only in a wheelchair, because he also had a sequel to his left leg. But we drive around with him a lot, takes to see the beach”, detailed the family member.

The stroke took place in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 pandemic was declared. He was participating in an event at the Salgueiro samba school, in Rio de Janeiro, when he had a bad feeling.

“It came a lot without warning. My father didn’t even catch the flu. It was very serious. He’s strong. If he were another person, he would have boarded. On the second or third day of ICU, we played music and he was already following it with his hand, even though he was intubated” , completed Catarina.

In 2019, Gonçalves starred in the special Juntos a Magia Hoje. He did not return for the recordings of the second part, which aired in December 2021. His last major television role was in the soap opera O Tempo Não Para (2018). Afterwards, the actor made appearances in the series Se Eu Close os Olhos Agora (2018) and Daughters of Eva (2021).