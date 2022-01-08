Mobilized by readjustment, civil servants will intensify pressure on the government

posted on 01/08/2022 06:00



The threat of a public machine shutdown is growing stronger. With no response from the government to requests for opening negotiations on salary readjustments, entities representing the elite of civil servants and the so-called careers plan to advance in the mobilizations next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef) will hold meetings to close the schedule for stoppages for the next 18, 25 and 26 days and also for the possible general strike scheduled for February.

The organization’s president, Sérgio Ronaldo da Silva, has dedicated most of his time to mobilizing the approximately 1 million employees represented by the entity.

As stated by the union leader, in an interview with mail, the decision of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to grant an adjustment only to federal security agents is “a lack of respect for the entire civil service”, while 80% of the servers have their salaries frozen since January 2017. Silva alerts that “this indignation will turn into action with this walled movement”, due to the lack of dialogue with the Executive and the “damned policies” adopted against civil servants.

So far, Bolsonaro has not spoken out on the matter, but government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), said yesterday that the solution to the strike is “not to give anything to anyone” — referring to the increase for the police. The statement was made to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. Both Barros and the Ministry of Economy were contacted by the report, but did not return until the end of this edition.

Even before the first stoppage, the government is already contemplating the consequences of the omission: in the main ports and airports in the country, goods are accumulated, and trucks queue up while they await the release of cargo by the Internal Revenue Service.

In Santos, where the country’s main port is located, fiscal auditors held a virtual meeting to intensify the standard operation, also known as the turtle operation, which consists of following certain standards excessively, causing slowdowns. The focus, now, according to the union of the category, will be on exports, with greater rigor in the analysis of merchandise information. They say there will also be deliveries of senior positions starting next week.

According to the auditors, excessive rigor in the analysis, selection and distribution of import declarations (DI) will result in a delay in the flow of foreign trade in the country, which can directly affect Brazil’s trade balance. In addition to the salary issue, the Internal Revenue Service asks for the regulation of the so-called efficiency bonus.

Another demand is the opening of new public examinations to replace personnel, since, according to the National Union of Tax Auditors for Revenue (Sindifisco), the body has lost, in the last 10 years, about 50% of its effective auditors. This is also a demand of unions from other bodies, such as the Central Bank. None of the bodies has a forecast of holding tenders in 2022.

According to the president of Sindifisco, Elias Carneiro Jr., the perspective is that the movement will continue to be fierce until “the government meets our demands and fulfills the agreement”.

For Paulo Henrique Pereira, partner at LacLaw Consultoria Tributária, the results of the general strike, especially in the case of the Internal Revenue Service, should cause serious damage to the Union’s revenue.

“The entire administrative routine, which was already compromised, can reach an even more dramatic situation. Such measures come in a climate of total dissatisfaction on the part of the servers who, in addition to fighting for readjustments in a period of high inflation, see the budget of their operations decrease,” he stressed. “This lack of control can result in damages to the taxpayer and, for sure, will impact inspections, and may generate a drop in revenue for the government.”

On Tuesday, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal) will meet with the president of the organization, Roberto Campos Neto, to demand the salary adjustment. Employees intensified the pressure in the last week, handing over positions on commissions and calling on servers to participate in acts.

Sérgio Ronaldo da Silva / secretary general of Condsef

How are the preparations for the events scheduled for the 18th, 25th and 26th? Will the categories affiliated to Condsef really sit back?

We are currently preparing the movement. Those of the 18th and of the coming week are confirmed by the tax authorities, the Social Security personnel, the typical careers of the State. We will have a meeting on Monday from our board; and, on Tuesday, with our unions, to be able to close this schedule for January. Our orientation is to fully participate in this unified movement, in the entire civil service, which is fighting for a just cause. The intention is to paralyze. We didn’t have any feedback, or a meeting, or a positive conversation, and the intention is for us to signal, for the month of February, a general strike by civil servants for an indefinite period.

Was it possible to schedule a meeting with the Ministry of Economy or with another government agency to deal with the adjustment agenda?

All our attempts were unsuccessful. In fact, since March of last year, we have been demanding the installation of a process of dialogue, negotiation, and the response of the Ministry of Economy, or sectors of the Ministry of Economy, has been silence. So, unfortunately, there is a side that wants to dialogue, which are the representations of the civil servants as a whole, but the government does not want dialogue, it does not want conversation.

The 2022 Budget has no space, according to the government, for readjustment in all categories. Even so, do you believe the protests will have resulted?

What is lacking is the government’s political willingness to do and solve this problem, because the government said, the President of the Republic said that, if the PEC dos Precatórios, which we called the PEC of default, the PEC 23, would be approved to readjust the remuneration of the civil servants as a whole. Then, the PEC was approved, an appeal appeared for everything they were discussing, except for the issue of employee remuneration. Now, recently, the government issued a provisional measure exempting, giving up taxes from around 17 sectors of the private sector. So, it is willing to solve the problems of all sectors, except the civil service, which is being massacred. It’s been five years with frozen pay, and there’s no solution, because there’s no political determination. In the Budget, there was scope to do this. The problem is, they don’t want to do it.

Rudinei Marques – President of Fonacate

Will the public machine really stop in February?

Even before we start the strike on the 18th, we already see that the government is starting to face serious situations, such as the strike in ports and airports because of the strike by the Revenue. There is the strike of agricultural fiscal auditors, the handing over of commission positions at the Central Bank and elsewhere, which generate a major administrative problem. This causes annoyance. All of this is a sign that we want to talk, but so far we haven’t had a response from the Ministry of Economy, which has the authority to talk to civil servants. If it continues like this without an answer, we have no choice but to stop the country.

How do you assess the relationship of civil servants with the current government compared to previous administrations?

Since the Lula administration, in 2003, we have had permanent negotiation tables between unions, associations and the Executive. These negotiations, for many years, more than a decade and a half, were carried out in a transparent, public and republican manner. With the advent of the Bolsonaro government, the tables no longer exist, we have no one to turn to, so we had to announce a mobilization for the 18th to open a discussion with the government.

The government and various sectors of society often refer to public servants as privileged, who are seeking even higher salaries. How do you receive these criticisms?

On the part of the government, what we see are reiterated promises by minister Paulo Guedes of economic recovery, and none of that happens. In our understanding, this does not happen because wages were degraded in Brazil, not just in the public sector. More than 70 million people today are despondent, unemployed or informal, due to the labor reform that pushed millions into informality. The economic recovery does not happen, and one of the reasons is this. Without money, there is no economy to recover. It is the money in the worker’s pocket that turns the wheel of the economy. Public servants have to mobilize, as well as the private sector. The country, to go ahead, needs to treat workers from both the private and public sectors well. The fight is as legitimate as those who seek formalization, health insurance, remuneration, which allows them to live with dignity, invest in their own education and that of their children. That’s the minimum.