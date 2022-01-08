Model at 68 years old: discover the story of Setsuko Saito – Saúde

At 68, with white hair and a natural vocation for the arts, Setsuko Saito started what he discovered to be a passion: the modeling life. Her height of 1.68m and her almost layman knowledge of her career were not an impediment for her to shine in the area. The fault, according to her, was her adventurous spirit, which has already taken her to the Sao Paulo Fashion Week.

Today, despite more than 22 thousand followers on social networks, Rosa Saito (Christian name adopted on the networks to facilitate pronunciation) does not seek fame. “I just try to do the best in what I embraced with love and found myself”, he says. “I thought: Be what God wants. If I don’t try, I’ll never know.”

In a pleasant phone conversation, she told the state how was this life change.

Daughter of Japanese, Setsuko was born in Aracatuba, São Paulo, and at the age of 5 he moved to the state capital. As a child, he revealed his creative gifts through singing, drawing and writing. “I was the only one who filled the classroom walls with drawings, telling a story”, she recalls. The aptitude helped a lot in her first craft work with plants. “I always knew I was going to pursue something creative, something I could invent. Everything I do I take to this side.”

Taking care of the plants was just one more care in Setsuko’s immense list. At 22, she had to take care of her mother, who was bedridden for three years. Then, a mother of three, she had to redouble herself to be a mother and father, with the loss of her husband in the year 2000. And it was in plants that she found daily meditation. “It’s important to look for and find yourself. And my moment of peace is with them (plants). I go to my garden and talk to them”, he says.

Before being addressed in the Paulista Avenue, she had never thought about the possibility of being a model. But after being invited three times, she decided to consider the idea. “Twice were by professionals from the modeling agency Mega (where it is today) and another one by a photographer. I left the idea maturing for a year, after all it had costs too, it was something that I would go into like that, blindly. Until I decided to risk it”, he remembers.

The desire to take care of herself was one of the triggers for the life of a model to become a possibility. “I got married, got pregnant, I was always dedicating myself to someone”, she says. “I wanted to taste it to see if it wouldn’t work.”

Natural beauty

Raised in a very natural way, Setsuko never took even one aspirin as a child. “It was all tea-based, and in my essence I’m like that, kind of against everything chemistry. So I always took care of myself using aloe, coconut oil, olive oil”, she says.

With the modeling work, one or another natural cream also entered the list. Dyeing your hair or using botox, at least for now, is out of the question. “It’s the natural way for us to be. Of course, as a woman, there are some things I would like to change, of course, we all have, but I’m not dissatisfied with myself. I feel beautiful to myself”, she declares.

One of the care acquired before the model’s life was the practice of physical exercises. “In 2017 I lost ten kilos and felt the need to gain lean mass. I started going to the gym every day, something I thought I would never do in my life before”, he reveals.

“The beauty in itself is that you really take care of your thoughts, your spirituality. A person can become beautiful, being captivating, friendly, this is much more than just stretched out and perfect beauty. It’s the content that counts, in my opinion”, he says.

For her, the beauty industry’s relationship with women is oppressive, but there is hope. “I feel like we’re changing at a slow pace. People are living longer, taking care of themselves more and companies really need to open up more in this regard and see these potential customers.”

With only two years of career, dreams and news fill her daily life. Despite the concerns of the children, the taste for adventure motivates Setsuko, who even forgets how old he is. “I don’t believe aging is the right word. I would say more learn. I keep learning and I feel that the more I learn, the less I know. Surely time passes, but what is time, my God in heaven? If I were to give my soul an age, I would give it 22.”