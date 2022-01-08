“Monster” Stop Loss and What to Do Now With Inter Actions

With great pains, it finally registered its first high of the year, on Thursday, 7th, driven by the positive performance of the papers of Vale (SA:), banks and the retreat of future interest rates. This week is not easy, a subject that deserves our attention is the auction of Inter units at B3 (SA:).

Quickly summarizing: in four trading sessions, Inter shares (BIDI11 (SA:)) even accumulated a drop of more than -30 percent. The move was pressured by “Monstro do Leblon”, the investor who, through his Ponta Sul fund, offered 20 million units of the bank, with the entire lot at 21 reais.

In the operation, called by the BTG broker (SA:), Flavio Goldim also increased the lot to 30 million units. Rumors are that the total volume was around 830 million reais, with the sale of 33.8 million units, at 24.54 reais.

The monster’s leverage

“Monstro do Leblon” has a large share in Inter’s shares — until then, it had 12 percent of the digital bank. As Ponta Sul operates heavily leveraged (forward and forward operations and swap), in times of falling stocks, the fund may end up being forced to liquidate part of its positions.

Because of this, the market speculates that the low auction on Tuesday, 4, may have taken place to cover a margin call (financial guarantee required by B3 in risky operations).

How far do Inter’s actions go?

Inter shares continue to offer a much better opportunity compared to Nubank (SA:) (SA:). That’s because, in addition to giving more indications that it will continue to deliver long-term growth because of its complete financial ecosystem, Inter shares are being traded for about 1/3 of Nubank’s multiple, at 6x revenues (vs. 17x for the your direct competitor).

Additionally, we understand that Inter’s fundamentals have been improving year after year and could be further boosted if its corporate reorganization is approved in 2022. With that, the company will finally be able to migrate its shares to the American Stock Exchange.

In our assessment, with the recent declines, Inter shares trade at a high discount against its main competitor, Nubank, and other digital banks.

buyback program

On Monday 3rd, Inter announced the opening of its buyback program of up to 4 million reais in common shares (ON) and up to 8 million reais in preferred shares (PN). For our analyst, it is not very common for growth companies like Inter to repurchase shares.

However, it is noteworthy that the approved program is relatively small (0.3 percent of ON shares and 0.6 percent of PN shares) and is justified both by the prospect of generating value for the shareholder and by signaling that the company understands that the market is paying a price well below the real value it has in the long term.

don’t throw in the towel

As in the saga “The Hitchhiker of the Galaxy”, written by Douglas Adams, “Don’t Panic” (do not panic). In our analysis, the repurchase program does not represent reasons that could impact Inter’s shares and justify the declines in recent trading sessions.

Finally, we highlight the unfavorable scenario for technology companies, especially with the rise in interest rates. After all, a large part of the values ​​of these companies is in future profits, and an increase in the discount rate of valuations makes the adjustment to their “fair value” greater.

But can this have a big impact on the company’s fundamentals? We believe not.

These discount rate changes only affect analysts’ assumptions, not Inter’s fundamentals or our long-term expectations of the company. Even though rising interest rates may somehow influence its revenues, the company has a complete and diversified ecosystem that makes Inter less dependent on just one source.

We remain confident with our investment thesis and see opportunity for BIDI11 actions.

Recommendation: Purchase