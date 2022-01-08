Moraes extends investigation to determine whether Bolsonaro interfered in the PF for another 90 days | Politics

The inquiry was opened in 2020 by the Supreme Court, which responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), and is based on accusations made by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. The deadline for investigations would end on the 27th.

When he announced his departure from the ministry, Moro said that Bolsonaro tried to interfere in PF investigations by demanding the change of the head of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro and by dismissing the then director-general of the corporation, Mauricio Valeixo, appointed by Moro.

The objective, according to Sergio Moro, would be to shield investigations from allies. Bolsonaro has since denied the charge.

“Considering the need to continue the investigations and the existence of steps in progress, pursuant to article 10 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, I extend for another 90 (ninety) days, from the end of the previous deadline (January 27th of 2022), the present investigation”, decided Alexandre de Moraes.

Sergio Moro says they are among the evidence that Bolsonaro tried to interfere with the PF messages exchanged by the two in a messaging app and the April 22, 2020 ministerial meeting.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro said:

“I’ve already tried to change people from our security in Rio de Janeiro and, officially, I couldn’t. That’s over. I won’t wait f… my whole slutty family, or my friend, because I can’t change someone from security at the end of the line, which belongs to the structure. It’s going to change. If you can’t change it, change his boss. If you can’t change his boss, change the minister.

According to Moro, when mentioning the word “security”, Bolsonaro was referring to the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro.

The president, in turn, always argued that he was referring to his personal security, which is the responsibility of the Institutional Security Office.

Jornal Nacional, however, showed that Bolsonaro’s personal security guards in Rio were promoted, which puts the president’s version in check.