More optimistic than the market, UBS BB says it’s time to buy – Money Times

the investment bank UBS BB is more optimistic than the market and believes that the time has come for investors to buy back the shares of the Interbank (BIDI11) on the Exchange, reveals a report sent to clients and obtained by the Money Times.

The recommendation was raised from neutral to buy, while the target price was cut from R$81 to R$46, which represents an upside potential of approximately 72%.

Analyst consensus for the bank’s 2022 results began to wane after the disclosure of operating data for the third quarter of 2021 and valuation corrections continued after the publication of the balance sheet and investor day.

Analysts Thiago Batista, Olavo Arthuzo and Philip Finch assess that investors are too focused on increasing the bank’s cost of equity and underestimate other aspects.

They point out that the interest rate on Brazil’s 10-year bond ended at 10.3% in 2021 and should continue to rise during the 2022 election year. With that, the average cost of capital for banks that UBS BB covers is at 13.5, while Inter is at 14.1%.

“But even assuming a higher cost of capital of 15% for a beta equal to 1 (15.8% for Inter), we still see an upside potential for Inter”, calculate Batista, Arthuzo and Finch. In this scenario, the target price for 12 months would drop to R$34 (upside of 27%).

The report also highlights that the market is paying next to nothing for new initiatives and that Inter negotiates with a market capitalization per customer at a discount compared to its closest competitors.

In this comparison, each Inter client is valued at US$270, while Nubank’s is valued at US$810.

“We believe the risks are now skewed to the upside,” they conclude.