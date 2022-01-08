Mother confesses guilt for her daughter’s death after inventing that she had a terminal illness

posted on 01/07/2022 10:46 AM / updated on 01/07/2022 10:47 AM



(credit: Douglas County/reproduction)

A woman who is being accused of having killed her 7-year-old daughter in the United States, pleaded guilty to neglect and child abuse this Monday (3/1). The confession came in a deal made with the prosecution a week before she went on trial.

Kelly Turner, 43, confessed that she pretended that the girl, Olivia, was terminally ill and that she convinced doctors to perform several procedures and even surgery. In addition, she accepted several donations from charities that believed the child was ill.

The story looks like a script for a series, but Olivia died in 2017 at Children’s Hospital in Colorado after being hospitalized with nutritional deficiencies. The mother has been in pre-trial detention since 2019.

Kelly said the girl had several illnesses, including a seizure disorder and a build-up of fluid in her brain. The cause of death was first attributed to an intestinal failure. However, when her body was exhumed in 2018, no evidence was found that the child had the illnesses alleged by the mother. The autopsy was inconclusive as to the cause of death.

According to the prosecutors in the case, the girl has undergone several tests and procedures since 2013 that resulted in her death.

The suspicion that the mother was lying began when some doctors approached the hospital management to say that they thought the mother was abusing her daughter. However, the hospital did not see enough evidence to file a complaint.

In 2018, the hospital took the case to the police after Kelly showed up with her eldest daughter claiming the girl had bone pain.

Kelly is due to be tried in February.