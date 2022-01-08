Moving average of Covid-19 cases in Fortaleza more than doubles in two weeks, says SMS bulletin – Metro

The number of cases in Covid-19 continues to grow in Fortaleza. THE moving average (174.1 cases) estimated in the last 7 days, ended on January 6, already exceeds by more than double the total registered two weeks ago (74.6 cases).

The data referring to the cases were updated by IntegraSUS at 10:40 am this Friday (7) and are part of the most recent epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

According to the weekly report, the SMS has been verifying “a trend of accelerated increase in cases” in the Capital, which has taken the moving average to a level that approaches 200 cases in the last seven days.

Read too

Although the confirmed case epidemic curve was graphically expressed as a plateau, there is now an upward slope, reflecting the substantial increase in the number of new cases registered daily since December 2021.

In addition, between December 31, 2021 and this Thursday (6), the proportion of positive samples (RT-PCR) of residents of Fortaleza, analyzed by public network laboratories, adds up to 23.3%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the highest number of cases (2,255) and the highest moving average (1,643.1 cases) were recorded on March 1 and March 6, 2021, respectively.

“Consistent” drop in deaths

Despite the rapid increase in Covid cases in Fortaleza and the fluctuation caused by the dominance of the Ômicron variant, deaths from the disease can still be classified as a “relatively rare event”, the bulletin points out.

Between December 1 and 31, 2021, 22 deaths from the disease were recorded in the Capital. The SMS attributes the drop in deaths to greater vaccination coverage against the disease.

“The current scenario has similarities with what was observed in August 2020, reflecting the end of an epidemic cycle. Now, the decrease in fatalities has been more consistent, boosted by the vaccination of a large population contingent”.

On the other hand, points out the Secretariat, “the recent exponential increase in cases, associated with the dominance of the Ômicron variant, requires systematic data evaluation”.

Between 2020 and January 7, 2022, the higher mortality rate by Covid-19 in Fortaleza was verified in the Regional IV (437.7%), totaling 24,726 cases and 1,359 deaths. Bom Futuro (580.7%) and Dendê (579.2%) were the most affected neighborhoods.

Mortality analysis was performed based on laboratory confirmation of new deaths, updated at 10:15 am this Friday.