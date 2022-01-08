‘My name is Kovid and I’m not a virus’ says businessman profile on Twitter – International

Indian businessman home page on Twitter (photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

“My name Kovid and I’m not a virus” is the first sentence of the Indian businessman’s Twitter profile, which makes a splash on social media.

This 31-year-old man, head of an emerging travel agency, explained on the social network that he traveled abroad this week for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and that his name “amused a lot of people”.

“My future trips abroad will be fun,” says the message that received 40,000 likes and was forwarded 4,000 times.

He said that while his name helped him break the ice at meetings, he had trouble ordering coffee at establishments like Starbucks, where customers are called by name.

His comment generated an avalanche of jokes, messages and even interview requests, bringing a little lightness to the topic, amid an increase in the number of cases, due to the micron variant in India.

In an AFP interview, he said he hopes that all this advertising will have repercussions on his company, which is in difficulties, as well as all those in the sector.

Kovid, which in Hindu and Sanskrit means “scholar” or “learned person,” is a rare name in India. He says his mother chose his name long before he was born.

“It’s a memorable name, the meaning of which is beautiful, and it wouldn’t change it for the world,” he said.

