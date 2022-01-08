NASA’s James Webb Telescope takes final shape in space; first images should arrive in 5 months | Science

- UFSM scientists will observe images from the James Webb telescope, launched by NASA: ‘We were very excited’
The telescope will be aligned and calibrated for the next five months. Only then should the agency receive the first images of him, as announced on the social network Twitter:
In the publication, you can hear an audio announcing the deployment of the telescope’s mirrors, and, alongside, images of NASA scientists celebrating:
NASA scientists celebrate the implantation of the James Webb telescope mirrors, which took its final shape in space this Saturday (8). — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter NASA
The James Webb is NASA’s new space telescope (JWST, its acronym in English: Jloves Webb space Telescope). he is basically a large space observatory that can see objects – like stars, galaxies and exoplanets – super distant in space.
Its mass is 6.5 tons. It cost US$10 billion (about R$56.4 billion).
It will allow astronomers to literally see things in the Universe that they couldn’t see before – like the first galaxies that appeared in it.
NASA’s James Webb Telescope. — Photo: Playback/Twitter Nasa Webb Telescope
This is possible for two reasons: the first is that James Webb is too big: its primary mirror is 6.5m in diameter (nearly 3 times larger than the Hubble telescope, its predecessor).
The second is that he can see in infrared. Hubble could only see a limited range of this wavelength.
As infrared light has a longer wavelength than others, James Webb will be able to look further back in time – and see the first galaxies that formed at the beginning of the Universe.
It’s like looking into the past.
James Webb being launched into space on December 25th. — Photo: Reproduction
“The farther [está a galáxia], more in the past. It’s kind of a crazy relativity effect, but you can think of it like this: when you’re seeing something very far away, you’re seeing something that happened a long time ago – billions of years ago – and it just took a long time for light to reach here”, explains astronomer Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, from the Valongo Observatory, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).
In NASA’s own words, the telescope will “fundamentally alter our understanding of the universe“.