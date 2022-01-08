National Treasury pays more than R$ 3 billion in arrears of the Government of MG – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gil Leonardi/Press MG Government of MG closed the year with a surplus but had debts paid by the Union

The National Treasury banked BRL 3.13 billion in overdue debts that were not paid by the State of Minas Gerais in 2021. The amount represents about a third of all Federation Unit debts that were assumed by the federal government last year. The data are part of the Report on Guarantees Honored by the Union in Credit Operations, released today by the National Treasury. The document can be checked on this link.

This is because, in many credit operations, the states place the Union as a creditor if they are unable to honor the commitments. In this way, the Treasury covers the default, but withholds transfers from the Union to the debtor entity until the difference is paid, charging a fine and interest.

Minas Gerais is only behind Rio de Janeiro in the ranking. The Treasury had to bail out the state of Rio de Janeiro in debts that totaled R$ 4.18 billion last year.

Since 2016, still during the term of Governor Fernando Pimentel (PT), the federal government had to honor more than R$ 10 billion in debts contracted by the Government of Minas. The highest values ​​were during the administration of Romeu Zema (Novo) – around BRL 3 billion per year in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

Surplus

As shown by Itatiaia on December 31, the State closed the year 2021 in blue – with surplus of BRL 14.7 billion. In addition to the increase in revenue projected in last year’s Budget, the Government of Minas also relied on a series of decisions by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which prevented, for example, the Union from collecting debt installments from the state Executive.

The 2021 Budget provided for the payment of BRL 10.8 billion in internal debt, but the Zema administration only executed BRL 280 million of that amount.

If the STF allowed a relief to the state coffers in 2021, the situation could worsen this year. A decision by Minister Rosa Weber gave a deadline until the end of May for the validity of this injunction to fall. According to the federal government, the State already has conditions to adhere to the Tax Recovery Regime (RRF) – which allows renegotiating the payment of this debt.

* With information from Agência Brasil