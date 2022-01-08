Needing money? Cash releases FGTS withdrawal from R$ 500

Brazilian workers have a new credit option to ease their pockets in times of stress. Caixa Econômica Federal is authorizing the anticipation up to three years of FGTS withdrawal (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) for those who opted for the withdrawal-birthday modality.

The loan application can be made directly through the Caixa Tem application, without bureaucracy or complications. The bank dispenses with credit analysis, which means that even if it is negative, it can hire.

Until then, the minimum amount for anticipating the FGTS at Caixa was R$ 2 thousand. But the institution adopted new rules, and it is now possible to anticipate from R$500.

Loan interest rates vary according to the number of installments paid, but start at 1.49% per month. Payment is made with the applicant’s own withdrawal-birthday balance, which is released annually, always in the month of his/her birthday.

birthday withdrawal

This modality of FGTS redemption is an alternative to withdrawal-withdrawal, released when the formal worker is dismissed without just cause. When migrating, the citizen loses the right to withdraw the total balance from the fund in case of dismissal, but maintains the 40% fine paid by the employer.

For the modality change to be valid in the same year, it is necessary to perform the migration until the last day of your birthday month. After this period, it will only be possible to withdraw part of the FGTS in the following year.