Netflix Announces 14 Releases Between Unreleased Titles and Seasons of Hit Shows; check out

Netflix announced, this Friday (07), the series that will enter the platform’s catalog this year. To the delight of fans, big hits will return in 2022, such as the latest sequel to Ozark (4th season), The Crown (5th season), Stranger Things (4th season) and The Umbrella Academy (3rd season). In addition, several new productions are planned, such as the national series “Summer Season” and the version “La Casa de Papel Korea”. Check below the series announced by streaming and the date set for some of them:
File 81 (1st season): January 14th
Ozark (4th season): January 21st
Summer Season (1st season): January 21st
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (1st season): January 25th
The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window (1st season): July 28
All Of Us Are Dead (1st season): January 28th
Creating Dion (2nd season): February 1st
Dark Wish (2nd season): February 2nd
Sweet Magnolias (2nd season): February 4th
Inventing Anna (1st season): February 11th
Space Force (2nd season): February 18th
Vikings: Valhalla (1st season): February 25th
Bridgerton (2nd season) March 25
The Crown (5th season): November
Others, however, are not yet scheduled for release.
Alice in Borderland (2nd season)
Cuphead: The Series (1st season)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (1st season)
Back at 15 (1st season)
First Kill (1st season)
F1: Driving To Live (4th season)
Locke and Key (3rd season)
La Casa de Papel Korea (1st season)
Maldives (1st season)
Magic: The Gathering (Season 1)
Indiscreet Look (Season 1)
Resident Evil (1st season)
Sandman (season 1)
Selling Sunset (5th season)
Stranger Things (4th season)
The Midnight Club (1st season)
The Umbrella Academy (3rd season)
The Witcher: Blood Origin (Season 1)
Young Royals (2nd season)