Netflix Announces 14 Releases Between Unreleased Titles and Seasons of Hit Shows; check out

File 81 (1st season): January 14th

Ozark (4th season): January 21st

Summer Season (1st season): January 21st

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (1st season): January 25th

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window (1st season): July 28

All Of Us Are Dead (1st season): January 28th

Creating Dion (2nd season): February 1st

Dark Wish (2nd season): February 2nd

Sweet Magnolias (2nd season): February 4th

Inventing Anna (1st season): February 11th

Space Force (2nd season): February 18th

Vikings: Valhalla (1st season): February 25th

Bridgerton (2nd season) March 25

The Crown (5th season): November

Others, however, are not yet scheduled for release.

Alice in Borderland (2nd season)

Cuphead: The Series (1st season)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (1st season)

Back at 15 (1st season)

First Kill (1st season)

F1: Driving To Live (4th season)

Locke and Key (3rd season)

La Casa de Papel Korea (1st season)

Maldives (1st season)

Magic: The Gathering (Season 1)

Indiscreet Look (Season 1)

Resident Evil (1st season)

Sandman (season 1)

Selling Sunset (5th season)

Stranger Things (4th season)

The Midnight Club (1st season)

The Umbrella Academy (3rd season)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Season 1)

Young Royals (2nd season)