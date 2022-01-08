New franchise anime is being developed by Netflix

Sex Bob-Omb will return in style!

Mixing video game references with great humor, the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim – Against the World won a dedicated legion of fans. The battle against legions of ex-boyfriends has already been transformed into other hit products such as movies and games. But this time, the Netflix promises to impress with a new anime adaptation.

In partnership with the Universal Studio Group, responsible for the new series of The Umbrella Academy and chucky, Netflix began the development of an animated series inspired by the Canadian comic.

According to The Hollywood Report, the creator of the original story Bryan Lee O’Maley will write and produce the episodes, along with BenDavid Grabinski.

For now, the show is still in the early stages of development and the first season has yet to be officially ordered. But if the project progresses as expected, the animation will be in charge of the Japanese studio Science SARU, best known for his work on Devilman Crybaby, another Netflix original anime.

Edgar Wright and Nira Park, responsible for the 2010 film, also make up the project’s team of executive producers, which includes Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Seigel and Michael Bacall.

