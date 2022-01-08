New vehicle sales rise 7.2% in Ceará in 2021; see list of best selling cars – Automobile

THE sale of new vehicles in Ceará in 2021 it grew 7.2% compared to 2020. Data are from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

THE Onyx, by GM, was the best-selling car in Ceará last year, with just over three thousand license plates between January and December, according to data from Fenabrave. It is the sixth consecutive year that the model leads the number of licenses in the state.

Onyx’s best-selling month was January of this year, with license plates of 449 units, followed by April, with 434 cars, and December, with 409.

In second place among the best selling cars in Ceará in 2021 is the Jeep Compass, displacing the 2020 silver medal, which had belonged to Onyx Plus. The Jeep Compass had 2,300 licenses last year.

The bronze medal got the HB20, by Hyundai, with 2.2 thousand license plates carried out, repeating the position of 2020, when the model had also been in third place in Ceará’s sales of new vehicles.

The fourth position is occupied by the Onyx Plus, with 2,100 units and the top 5 is taken by the Hyundai Crete, with 1,900 cars registered throughout last year.

See the list of the 20 best sellers:

  1. Onyx: 3,082
  2. Jeep Compass: 2,309
  3. HB20: 2,264
  4. Onyx Plus: 2,185
  5. Hyundai Crete: 1,903
  6. Fiat Argo: 1,774
  7. Fiat Mobi: 1,605
  8. Goal: 1,592
  9. Renault Kwid: 1,537
  10. Jeep Renegade: 1,194
  11. Toyota Corolla: 1,106
  12. Tracker: 822
  13. Nissan Kicks: 805
  14. Toyota Corolla Cross: 788
  15. HB20 s: 738
  16. Honda HR-V: 705
  17. T Cross: 700
  18. Fiat Cronos: 664
  19. Nivus: 636
  20. Duster: 517

motorcycles

Among the best-selling motorcycles in Ceará in 2021, Honda CG 160 continues to occupy the lead, with more than 17 thousand licenses between January and December. The second position is occupied by the NXR 160, also from Honda, with 15,700 units.

The Biz was the third best-selling motorcycle in the entire state in 2021, with 8,600 licensed units.

See the full list:

  1. Honda CG 160: 17,370
  2. Honda NXR 160: 15,720
  3. Honda Biz: 8,683
  4. Honda POP 110i: 5,748
  5. Honda CB 250F Twister: 1,432
  6. Honda XRE 190: 1,315
  7. Honda XRE 300: 1,063
  8. Yamaha XTZ 150: 951
  9. Yamaha Make 250: 726
  10. Yamaha YBR 150: 589
  11. Yamaha XTZ 250: 582
  12. Honda PCX 150: 467
  13. Shineray XY 50: 391
  14. Honda Elite 125: 349
  15. Yamaha YBR 125: 335
  16. Yamaha YS150 Make: 322
  17. Yamaha Nmax: 251
  18. Yamaha MT03: 213
  19. Yamaha Neo 125: 190
  20. Honda CG 150: 186

Sales

Last year, considering the auto, light commercial, truck, bus, motorcycle and road equipment segments, 109.4 thousand units were sold. In 2020 there were 102 thousand.

In the auto segment, there was a drop of 7.6%, according to data from Fenabrave. There were 35.5 thousand units licensed between January and December 2021 against 38.5 thousand in 2020.

On the other hand, the sale of new motorcycles grew 13% in 2021 in Ceará, with 59.1 thousand units registered last year against 52.3 thousand in 2020.

