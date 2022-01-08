New vehicle sales rise 7.2% in Ceará in 2021; see list of best selling cars – Automobile

THE sale of new vehicles in Ceará in 2021 it grew 7.2% compared to 2020. Data are from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

THE Onyx, by GM, was the best-selling car in Ceará last year, with just over three thousand license plates between January and December, according to data from Fenabrave. It is the sixth consecutive year that the model leads the number of licenses in the state.

Onyx’s best-selling month was January of this year, with license plates of 449 units, followed by April, with 434 cars, and December, with 409.

In second place among the best selling cars in Ceará in 2021 is the Jeep Compass, displacing the 2020 silver medal, which had belonged to Onyx Plus. The Jeep Compass had 2,300 licenses last year.

The bronze medal got the HB20, by Hyundai, with 2.2 thousand license plates carried out, repeating the position of 2020, when the model had also been in third place in Ceará’s sales of new vehicles.

The fourth position is occupied by the Onyx Plus, with 2,100 units and the top 5 is taken by the Hyundai Crete, with 1,900 cars registered throughout last year.

See the list of the 20 best sellers:

Onyx: 3,082 Jeep Compass: 2,309 HB20: 2,264 Onyx Plus: 2,185 Hyundai Crete: 1,903 Fiat Argo: 1,774 Fiat Mobi: 1,605 Goal: 1,592 Renault Kwid: 1,537 Jeep Renegade: 1,194 Toyota Corolla: 1,106 Tracker: 822 Nissan Kicks: 805 Toyota Corolla Cross: 788 HB20 s: 738 Honda HR-V: 705 T Cross: 700 Fiat Cronos: 664 Nivus: 636 Duster: 517

motorcycles

Among the best-selling motorcycles in Ceará in 2021, Honda CG 160 continues to occupy the lead, with more than 17 thousand licenses between January and December. The second position is occupied by the NXR 160, also from Honda, with 15,700 units.

The Biz was the third best-selling motorcycle in the entire state in 2021, with 8,600 licensed units.

See the full list:

Honda CG 160: 17,370 Honda NXR 160: 15,720 Honda Biz: 8,683 Honda POP 110i: 5,748 Honda CB 250F Twister: 1,432 Honda XRE 190: 1,315 Honda XRE 300: 1,063 Yamaha XTZ 150: 951 Yamaha Make 250: 726 Yamaha YBR 150: 589 Yamaha XTZ 250: 582 Honda PCX 150: 467 Shineray XY 50: 391 Honda Elite 125: 349 Yamaha YBR 125: 335 Yamaha YS150 Make: 322 Yamaha Nmax: 251 Yamaha MT03: 213 Yamaha Neo 125: 190 Honda CG 150: 186

Sales

Last year, considering the auto, light commercial, truck, bus, motorcycle and road equipment segments, 109.4 thousand units were sold. In 2020 there were 102 thousand.

In the auto segment, there was a drop of 7.6%, according to data from Fenabrave. There were 35.5 thousand units licensed between January and December 2021 against 38.5 thousand in 2020.

On the other hand, the sale of new motorcycles grew 13% in 2021 in Ceará, with 59.1 thousand units registered last year against 52.3 thousand in 2020.