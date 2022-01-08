Next to Ricardo Goulart, Santos fulfills half of Carille’s request for reinforcements | saints

According to the Peixe commander, there would be three more experienced players, who would come to join and “take charge of the position”, and another three with the capacity to qualify the squad. In addition to Goulart, Alvinegro has already announced the arrangements with the defender Eduardo Bauermann and the midfielder Bruno Oliveira.

1 of 3 Coach Fábio Carille and football executive Edu Dracena — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Coach Fábio Carille and football executive Edu Dracena — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The Santos board has been mapping the market to find reinforcements for the team. However, the task has not been easy. With financial limitations, the club has avoided entering auctions for athletes or contracts that exceed the term of office of President Andres Rueda. The agent has the idea of ​​not leaving liabilities to his successor.

In the defensive sector, the club consulted for defender Renato Chaves and left-back Lucas Hernández. Chaves belongs to Al-Batin, from Saudi Arabia, has a contract until June with the club, and has the approval of Carille.

Hernández, on the other hand, is linked to Atlético-MG, but the board warned that it does not have the athlete for 2022. He played in the last Brazilian Championship for Cuiabá. In both cases, no negotiation was opened.

2 of 3 Ricardo Goulart is close to hitting Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ricardo Goulart is close to hitting Santos — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In the middle of the field, Peixe opened conversations with Rodriguinho, Alisson and Nathan. The first, left Bahia at the end of 2021 and negotiated with Santos. However, despite the player having agreed to reduce his salary significantly in relation to what he was earning, the proposal presented by the club was not so seductive. He got it right with Cuiabá.

The second was offered to Alvinegro when he was still at Grêmio. According to football executive Edu Dracena, the athlete’s salary amount was an obstacle in the negotiation. After terminating with the team from Rio Grande do Sul, the midfielder will play for São Paulo.

Nathan came close to hitting Santos. The club agreed to pay 100% of the salaries and spend R$ 1 million to bring the Atlético-MG midfielder on a one-year loan. However, Fluminense offered a higher salary to the athlete and Alvinegro withdrew from the contestThe.

In attack, two names were aired within Santos: Willian and Elkeson. THE Alvinegro bet on the good relationship between Dracena and the ex-palmeirense to try to convince the player. But Bigode ended up going to Fluminense.

After nine years in China, Elkeson left Guangzhou and is without a club. O Peixe made a survey for the attacker, but didn’t make any progress in the conversations.. The athlete arouses the interest of clubs in Brazil and abroad.