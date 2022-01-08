The negotiation between Inter and Nikão gains a new chapter at Inter. However, this time the chapter has an air of drama. Well, the Colorado board and the player’s representatives haven’t reached an agreement yet.

Trending: New Sales: Thiago Galhardo has a new suit and could make money for Inter

According to information obtained, there is currently a financial hurdle in the business. The conversations have been dragging on for days without reaching a conclusion. However, the most worrying thing is that the colorada board still doesn’t see how a deal can be reached.

Trending: Bahia reveals that Inter is in debt and wants players on loan

Nikão may not come to Inter because of that.

Inter’s board sees this business currently in a risky situation, which could deteriorate at any time. Therefore, Colorado is already studying other options in case Nikão doesn’t close with Inter.

Trending: Inter in the Market: Business for Busts may change after conversation

However, some parts of the contract are already agreed. For example, the contract term will be 4 years. The salary has also been defined and all sides are in agreement.

However, what has been holding the deal back are other details, in theory minor. They would be the payment of gloves, which is basically a bonus that players receive upon signing a contract.

Trending: Rodrigo Dourado achieved an incredible mark for Inter

Probably how Nikão would come “for free” to Inter, that is, without a transfer fee paid to any club. The player and his staff believe that the gloves have to be more pompous, something not very well seen by Inter.

However, Inter has already made many concessions for this deal. For example, the club can only advance in the negotiation for the athlete after his contract expires. Well, he wanted to maintain a kind of respect for Athletico Paranaense, as he was at the club for 314 matches.

Trending: Inter already knows which opponents they can face in the Copa do Brasil

Having won six titles in that period, this would be an indisputable reinforcement for Inter. But, it seems that the Colorado board is not very capable of negotiating.