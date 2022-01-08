No hit with Taty and Yuri, forward monitored by Leila is free to sign with Palmeiras I Bolavip Brasil

The information was disclosed by journalists from Rádio Itatiaia and the Disney Group. The player interests clubs from Brazil and Spain

Palmeiras continues to look for names in the market to strengthen itself, aiming for the 2022 season. One of the main focuses of the São Paulo team for this year is to reinforce the attack. The request was made by coach Abel Ferreira, who dreams of a “9 shirt” that will be enough to be the top scorer and goalkeeper for Alviverde Paulista.

It is worth mentioning that for the position, Verdão has already closed with Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo. On the other hand, Borja was negotiated with Colombian football, Luiz Adriano is on the way out and not part of the plans. Deyverson still has an undefined situation. Thereby, Yuri Alberto and Taty Castellanos are the main names, but the high values ​​involved in the negotiations are problems.

Now, there has been news that may cheer the Palmeiras fans. According to information collected and disclosed by the GE , an attacker who is being monitored by Verdão is free to sign with the team. It is the forward Diego Costa, who terminated his contract with Atlético-MG. In addition to Leila Pereira, Duílio is also interested in the situation and wants to take him to Corinthians.

“Diego Costa reached an agreement on the termination of the contract. The striker is free to sign with another club. Termination takes place between today and Monday (10)”, informed the journalist V Home Nicoletti , reporter for Disney channels.