Nothing justifies ’empty flights’, according to European airports – 06/01/2022

Airlines have no reason to fly empty planes in Europe as a condition to preserve their airport rights, said on Thursday (6) the association that represents the continent’s airports.

European regulations provide that companies must use at least 80% of the take-off and landing rights allocated to them at airports, otherwise they will lose their rights in the following season, if they do not.

These rules were rendered inapplicable by the health crisis that caused the collapse of air traffic since March 2020.

The standard became more flexible with the pandemic and as of March 28, 2021 companies can use 50% of their take-off and landing slots. But the level is considered excessive by the aviation industry, again hit by the emergence of the omicron variant of the virus.

Lufthansa Group Executive Chairman Carsten Spohr warned on Dec. 23 that he would be forced to make “18,000 useless flights” during the winter “just to preserve his take-off and landing rights”.

“Despite our relentless demands for greater flexibility, the EU has passed a 50% utilization rule (…) clearly unrealistic,” an International Air Transport Association (IATA) spokesman told AFP on Wednesday, which represents the vast majority of companies.

Airport organizations have already had difficult exchanges with IATA in recent months, especially regarding the fees that airports receive from companies for each landing and take-off, in a context of financial problems for the sector.