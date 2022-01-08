NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon is Intel’s new compact and powerful PC with Core 12th

The new hardware stands out for adopting a conventional LGA 1700 socket

Unveiled by Intel during CES 2022, the new NUC 12 Extreme Compact PC — which bears the code name Dragon Canyon — confirmed some rumors circulating on the internet. For the first time in the history of devices, the company left out the BGA sockets to introduce hardware with LGA 1700 socket.

That should mean that while it’s still built to have a compact design, the new device should bring greater modularity in its construction. As expected, the Dragon Canyon will be based on Alder Lake 12th Generation Core CPUs, and will come with a Core i7 or Core i9 model from the factory.

During the brief presentation conducted by Intel, Marketing Manager Cassandra Bodzak confirmed that a custom steam chamber cooling design ensures optimal usage temperatures. The new compact PC is also expected to feature three inputs for PCIe M.2 SSDs, two connectors for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM memory and a front panel with customizable LEDs.

NUC 12 Extreme Baseboard Ensures GPU Support

The NUC 12 Extreme must have a Computing Element that separates the main components of a separate baseboard to which the GPU is connected. While the manufacturer hasn’t confirmed which hardware will be used, during CES 2022 it showcased a compact PC model powered by the new Intel Arc Alchemist lineup.



Other elements that should be present in Dragon Canyon are Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and Thunderbolt 4, 10 GBe LAN, USB 3.2 Gen2 and HDMI connectors. According to the manufacturer, the forecast is that the first versions of the product will reach stores during the first quarter of fiscal 2022, without a specific date being set.

In 2021, the Adrenaline had the opportunity to test an Intel NUC model equipped with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, which proved capable of offering a good relationship between performance and heating. The forecast is that the new products in the line will continue to maintain this philosophy, even if the adoption of a more conventional socket may bring some challenges in this regard.

