Number of health professionals on leave for Covid-19 in the city of SP triples in less than a month | São Paulo

The number of public health professionals in the city of São Paulo on leave after contracting Covid-19 almost tripled in less than a month. According to data from the city hall, on December 9, last year, the city had 90 professionals on leave due to the disease – including doctors, nurses, health agents and nursing assistants. Four weeks later, on January 6, 2022, there were already 269 records, a growth of 198.8%.

The picture in relation to professionals in the public network who were on leave due to other flu-like illnesses, such as Influenza, is not very different. In the same period of comparison, registrations increased from 502 to 1,209, an increase of 140.8%. Considering all the causes of leave, the city of São Paulo had until January 6th 1,585 public health professionals away from their activities. In addition, 107 of the capital’s health professionals have died since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an alarming number, it’s an absurd number and there’s no way to accept it in a calm way. We already imagined that this would happen, because in addition to the fact that we are experiencing a pandemic, and an overlapping epidemic [de Influenza], we have professionals who, due to fatigue and fatigue, end up having a greater exposure to end up being contaminated. The illness of these workers is not just because they are exposed to the virus, but because of work taken to the extreme and absurd workloads that increase the amount of contamination”, says Dr. Vanessa Araújo and representative of the Union of Doctors of São Paulo ( Simesp).

The categories of doctors and nurses have questioned the recent decisions of the City of São Paulo and say that hiring 280 professionals is not enough to remedy the burden accumulated in the last two years of the pandemic. Since December of last year, the Municipal Health Department decided to expand care in the primary network, mainly in Basic Health Units (UBS), such as vaccination against Influenza, mass testing for flu and Covid and opening of UBS on Saturdays.

GloboNews received several reports from doctors who work in the basic network in the city of São Paulo about the situation they have been experiencing in recent weeks. Upon their request, identities will be preserved and fictitious names will be used.

Carlos*: “situation has reached beyond the limit, we’re already exhausted”

“There is no hiring of personnel to help us, we have asked the City Hall at the federal government level, nobody does anything. So the mental health of the population, which suffered several traumas due to the loss of family members, and the mental health situation of the workers themselves Health are going down the drain. (…) The situation has reached beyond the limit, we are already exhausted. We can’t take it anymore and the population is suffering, waiting in line for six hours, four hours …”

Paulo*: “what we ask for are fairer conditions”

“We live under stress, several colleagues resigning. And so the population remains more underserved than ever, this population is extremely needy on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo. What we are asking for are fairer, more dignified conditions, and minimal recognition which would be respect for the doctor who works so hard, worked and continues to work for the benefit of the patient’s health. This is the only reason why we continue even under adverse conditions.”

Marcelo*: “the category is getting sick”

“Two years and this issue does not change and even worsens. Now we have an epidemic within the pandemic, an outbreak of influenza together with new cases of coronavirus, and this draining more of the resources of primary care that cannot be allocated now to those who it should be destined. And we still face these new flows that appear. (…) We see that the category is getting sick, they are not handling it and this will only bring harm to everyone for everyone. The entire society loses out. , from professionals to patients”

Maria*: “nurses are exhausted and doctors are resigning”

“Sick patients, sick professionals, overworked professionals. That’s what we have today: two years of pandemic. The nurses are exhausted, the number of patients they care for has increased. We have PCR collections for covid and for influenza. and the nurses do this collection. The doctors are resigning, why? Because they are overloaded.”

According to doctor Vanessa Araújo and representative of the Union of Doctors of São Paulo, the professionals are exhausted and need the attention of the government. “Nobody can stand the pace that the health worker in Brazil has been taking. It’s a mixture of sadness, but a glimmer of hope and that’s why we continue this fight. That’s where we are now. Taking the last one. breath to shout to the population, that we need help to win the pandemic and return to a little normality and health care for the population.”

In a statement, the Municipal Health Department stated that “since December, the municipal health network has experienced a growth in spontaneous demand for respiratory symptoms due to the influenza virus and the omicron variant of Covid-19, which put pressure on the basic network Therefore, the folder expanded the service so that the 469 Basic Health Units (UBSs) help in the care of these cases, which tend to be lighter, without conversion into hospitalization.”

Also according to the note, the City Hall says that “it has been making every effort with its partners to offer the necessary coverage and from next week the network will have an additional on-call operator at the emergency and emergency doors, in addition to an increase in professionals in Basic Health Units (UBSs), with the hiring process in progress”.

Health professionals leave in SP Leave period December 9, 2021 December 16, 2021 December 30, 2021 January 6, 2022 Increase Total removals 697 771 1221 1585 127.40% Covid-19 90 103 156 269 198.80% flu syndrome 502 561 958 1209 140.80%

Nurses confirm overload

A survey by the Regional Nursing Council of São Paulo (Coren-SP), obtained exclusively by GloboNews, shows that 81.7% of nurses, technicians, nursing assistants, midwives and interns reported having seen more patients since the beginning of December last year. Almost half of them also confirm that they suffered verbal aggression, 33.7% had a longer working day, 29.8% worked more days and 26.2% reported lack of supplies.

“Today I’m living through the worst moment of the pandemic, literally acting all this time. It’s a shame, because now it’s not just the Covid virus. It’s the influenza, the flu… Everything is overloading a sector, you don’t have it anymore capacity to care for people with the same symptom. And it’s already at a time when we, health professionals, are already saturated. And it’s been all this time. We thought we were going to have a break and not. The worst came,” said Anderson Birth, biomedical and nursing technician.

The Coren-SP survey, carried out from December 2021 (see below), had 252 participants, with 53.6% working in the city of São Paulo. For the council, the nursing sector in hospitals – public and private, in basic health units and in philanthropic institutions immediately feels the effects of the increased demand for care.

Also according to the council, the category is subject to situations that can affect the quality of care, such as an increase in service time and overload for nursing and health professionals. “For the category, what weighs more is the increase in the number of cases because the services, in their great majority, have started to dismantle. Covid-19 beds were closed by the smaller number of patients and the wards returned to normal. When there is. a rapid increase in cases, the units are not prepared, you overload the employees”, says the president of Coren-SP, James Francisco dos Santos.

Santos also says that the public authorities need to pay attention to the need for more hiring of nurses, not just doctors. “It’s not just the doctor who provides care to the patient. The nurse gives continuity to this service. The psychological wear (of the category) has increased recently and the survey has shown that the burden has been determinant in mental health”.

Profile of the institutions where the participants work

47.2% work in hospitals

18.7% work in emergency services

14.7% work in basic health units

10.3% work in medical clinics

42.5% are from private institutions

36.9% are from municipal public institutions

17.1% are from state public institutions

13.9% are from philanthropic institutions

Situations perceived in the period

81.7% report more patients seen

40.9% report having suffered verbal aggression

33.7% report longer working hours

29.8% report having worked more days

26.2% report lack of inputs

10.7% report lack of PPE

9.5% report having suffered physical aggression

Situations reported by professionals

77.8% believe that the previous situations have intensified

75.4% did not receive intensified training to act in the face of increased demand for assistance.