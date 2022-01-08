NYT features profile of Luiza Trajano highlighting anti-racist posture and political rise – Economy

The print edition of the newspaper The New York Times this Saturday, as well as the publication’s home page, bring a long profile of the businesswoman and president of the Board of Directors of the Magazine Luiza, Luiza Trajano, highlighting the company’s policy to combat racism in Brazil. The report recalls that in September 2020 the company announced it would limit its trainee program to black candidates, which generated a “deluge” of news and commentary, much of it critical. “Mrs. Trajano has emerged as the most visible and vocal advocate of her company’s policy,” the article points out.

The report cites that Luiza Trajano made moves “beyond the corporate sphere” when speaking “openly” about racial issues, inequality, domestic violence and failures in the political system. “Parties from across the political spectrum begged her to run for office – seeing in her a rare blend of pragmatism, charisma and intelligence,” the article said, noting that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wrote about the businesswoman in September in Time magazine, which named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. “In a world where billionaires burn fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey,” said the former president, as the newspaper recalls.

The text mentions that, although Luiza Trajano says she does not intend to run for political office, she has become an active voice in political debates through a group for women leaders created by her in 2013. Today it has more than 101,000 members. , is developing long-term plans to address chronic health problems. health, education, housing, job market and advocates gender parity in electoral politics. In early 2021, the report recalls, as President Jair Bolsonaro “sowed doubts” about the effectiveness of vaccines, “Trajano became a relentless advocate of immunization, mobilizing his network of women leaders to pressure the government to act quickly and dispel the misinformation about vaccines”.

Finally, the article draws attention to “fervent speculation” on the internet that Luiza Trajano could be a “wild card” in the 2022 presidential elections in Brazil, perhaps on Lula’s ticket. “Although she categorically discarded such a role, it is clear that Bolsonaro he came to see her as a threat to his re-election prospects.” In November, the president referred to the businesswoman as a “socialist,” quoted the The New York Times. “I think social inequality must be faced. If this is to be a socialist, then I am a socialist,” she replied after being asked about the comment, recalled the American newspaper.