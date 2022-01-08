Oil supply uncertainties and strong demand will keep prices high in 2022, says Moody’s | Economy

Uncertainties over the expansion of oil and gas supply and continued strong demand will continue to support high prices, in the range between US$50 and US$70 a barrel in 2022, according to the credit rating agency Moody’s.

According to the agency, an improvement in the sector’s fundamentals throughout the year will help refineries and distributors.

Analysts Elena Nadtotchi and Steven Wood say the credit quality of companies in the sector will continue to improve in 2022, following a recovery in 2021 from the significant deterioration seen in the first year of the pandemic.

“If oil prices stay at the top of our estimate, big companies will generate even greater operating cash flow than when oil topped $100 a barrel in 2014,” they say.

Moody’s believes that most of this cash flow will go to shareholders as companies’ investment strategies remain disciplined and many of them no longer need to reduce debt.

Another point that the agency draws attention to is that the demand for fuels will remain high even with the accelerated decarbonization movement around the world.

Demand for gasoline, for example, is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels, even with the increase in sales of electric vehicles.

“The rise in corresponding carbon emissions will put pressure on the part of shareholders for companies to accelerate the energy transition of their businesses and inspire laws to reduce the demand for oil and gas”, the analysts explain.