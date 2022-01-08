Omicron explosion overloads telemedicine and increases queue for care – 01/07/2022 – Panel SA

The explosion of omicron and flu overloaded the telemedicine system. Companies specializing in remote care report increased waiting hours, recruiting additional doctors and reducing consultation time to streamline the queue.

According to the Telemedicina Portal, which connects doctors to clinics to offer online consultations, in general, the waiting time for care is now double compared to the peak of the pandemic, as well as the volume of demand. Rafael Figueroa, the company’s executive director, says that the large health networks that operate on the platform have queues of up to eight hours for service.

The portal claims that it increased its team of doctors at the beginning of the year to keep queue time between five and 15 minutes. To meet the sudden demand, consultations, which last an average of 20 minutes, were reduced to about 12 minutes in cases of Influenza.

According to the 3 SEG broker, users of the health plans that the company serves have reported waiting time between 4 and 6 hours in remote care and emergency rooms. To try to avoid greater overload in the situation, which has worsened since Christmas week and reached a new peak this Friday (7), the company says it has been issuing alerts and information to customers to update them.

Grupo Conexa, another company in the field, says that it has also reinforced the recruitment of doctors to handle the volume of consultations, which has quadrupled in recent weeks. Just this Thursday (6), there were 17,263 consultations, about 50% above the peak day of the previous week.

According to Qsaúde, in December, the search for telemedicine care for flu-like symptoms, which is now reaching new highs, had already grown 13 times in relation to the previous month.

Abramge, an association that brings together health plan operators, says it has received reports of increased waiting time for teleconsultations. The entity assesses that the surge in demand has been much greater than the capacity to expand the service system.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco