Ômicron is deadly and should not be called a mild variant, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the omicron variant should not be described as mild, as it is killing people around the world.

Recent studies suggest that omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than earlier covid variants. But the record number of people infected has strained health systems, said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This week, the US registered more than one million covid cases in 24 hours.

WHO said the number of global cases rose by 71% in the last week – and, in the Americas, rose by 100%. The organization says that, among serious cases worldwide, 90% are in people who have not been vaccinated.

