Ômicron is deadly and should not be called a mild variant, says WHO

7 January 2022

Credit, AFP Photo caption, WHO says omicron is putting hospitals around the world under pressure

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the omicron variant should not be described as mild, as it is killing people around the world.

Recent studies suggest that omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than earlier covid variants. But the record number of people infected has strained health systems, said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

This week, the US registered more than one million covid cases in 24 hours.

WHO said the number of global cases rose by 71% in the last week – and, in the Americas, rose by 100%. The organization says that, among serious cases worldwide, 90% are in people who have not been vaccinated.

“Although omicron appears to be less severe compared to delta, especially among those vaccinated, that does not mean it should be classified as mild,” Tedros told a news conference on Thursday (6/1).

“Like previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing and killing people. In fact, the tsunami of cases is so large and fast that it is straining healthcare systems around the world.”

Omicron is highly contagious and can infect people, even those who are fully vaccinated. However, vaccines are essential as they help protect against serious cases that can lead to hospitalization or even death.

The number of cases remains high, especially in Europe. As of Thursday (6/1), the UK reported 179,756 new cases and 231 covid-related deaths. Several hospitals said they had reached critical points due to staff shortages and mounting pressures.

In France, Health Minister Olivier Veran warned this week that January would be difficult for hospitals. He added that omicron patients occupied “conventional” beds in hospitals, while delta put pressure on ICU departments. France reported on Thursday 261,000 new cases.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, France has seen a record increase in covid cases in recent weeks

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic said the country’s health system is currently under great pressure. The country registered more than 9,000 cases on Thursday, according to local media.

In his most recent remarks, the WHO director echoed his calls for better distribution of vaccines to help the poorest countries vaccinate their populations.

He said that, based on the current framework, 109 countries will not meet the WHO target of 70% of the world being fully vaccinated by July.

Last year, the WHO head had said the world would have enough doses of the vaccine by 2022 to vaccinate the entire global adult population if Western countries did not accumulate vaccines to use in their booster programs.