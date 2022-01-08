Ômicron: know how to differentiate symptoms in vaccinated and non-vaccinated people

Ômicron has been standing out due to its high transmissibility, while experts struggle to understand the degree of severity of the variant. Anyway, the WHO even warned that it should not be recognized as light. But for now, what symptoms affect the infected?

In an interview with the American newspaper The Philadelphia Inquirer, the infectious diseases specialist Judith O’Donnell, from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, discussed the difference in Ômicron symptoms between vaccinated and non-vaccinated patients. The doctor says that, in general, it is still possible to notice the presence of symptoms already expected from covid-19, such as:

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Shortness of breathe

Loss of smell and taste

coryza

Nausea

vomiting

Diarrhea

For now, reports indicate that people vaccinated against covid-19 do not have as much fever once infected with Ômicron, something science has already expected: when patients are vaccinated and given a booster dose, symptoms are generally milder. .

But for the doctor, the big question is whether the symptoms of the variant itself are really milder or whether this is due to the fact that many individuals infected with Ômicron have already been vaccinated.

Sintomasmicron symptoms in an unvaccinated person

Ômicron: know the symptoms in vaccinated and unvaccinated people (Image: photocreo/Envato)

In patients who did not take the vaccine against covid-19, the specialist describes that the symptoms are similar to those of Delta and previous variants: the infection can lead to hospitalization. In that case, the newly discovered strain can even lead to death. Recently, Brazil registered the first death caused by Ômicron, inclusive.

Among the symptoms in non-vaccinated ones are:

Fever

Sore throat

Nasal obstruction

coryza

breathing difficulty

Cough

Headache

Lack of appetite

Fatigue

Diarrhea and abdominal pain

Ômicron is also capable of causing pneumonia in those who have not been vaccinated, doctors have learned, causing a large group of patients to experience shortness of breath.

