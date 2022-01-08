Out of Abel Ferreira’s plans, Palmeiras lends two players to Serie B dispute

In planning for the 2022 season, Palmeiras has been revamping its squad. Current two-time champion of America, Abel Ferreira’s team has been giving up some athletes, including players that were revealed by the Club. This is the case of the duo Alanzinho and Papagaio, who after returning from loan from Alviverde, will be loaned to teams that will compete in Serie B in 2022.

According to journalist Rodrigo Fragoso, from TNT Sports, Alanzinho will be loaned to Sport, while Rafael Papagaio will defend Ituano this season. The midfielder has a contract until the end of 2023, while the striker has a link with Alviverde until the end of this year. The duo had already been loaned to other teams in 2021, when Alanzinho went to Operário and Papagaio wore the Cuiabá shirt.

The two athletes are practically from the same generation as Palmeiras. Alanzinho was one of Alviverde’s biggest promises, but he didn’t even have a chance among the team’s professionals. In 2020, he was loaned to Guarani and played in three matches, passing by Bugre in blank. In the following year, he was taken advantage of with the Operário’s shirt and played in eleven games, scoring a goal.

Papagaio already worked for the professionals at Palmeiras. The striker rose to pros in 2018 and scored one goal in six games for the team. Afterwards, he was loaned to Atlético-MG due to lack of space at Alviverde. From there, he was loaned to other teams, but with little success, passing through Goiás and Cuiabá. In 2022, he will compete in Paulistão and Série B for Ituano, current champion of Série C.

The squad from Palmeira will perform the pre-season in their CT and debut for the Campeonato Paulista against Novorizontino, on January 23, away from home. The expectation is that the team that played in the last rounds of the Brasileirão will also play at the beginning of the Paulista, while the main squad prepares for the dispute of the Club World Cup, in February. The team goes straight into the semifinals and faces Monterrey or Al-Ahly.