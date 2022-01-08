Outside Cruzeiro, goalkeeper Fábio enters the sights of the 2nd division of the Campeonato Mineiro club

Credit: Cruise / Facebook

Surprisingly, the goalkeeper fabio was released by Cruzeiro this week, but even at the height of his 41-year-old, the player is still not thinking about retiring from football.

Free on the market, Fábio must analyze the offers to act in the 2022 season and an official proposal that will certainly come to his attention soon is from the Uberaba, a team that disputes the second division of the Campeonato Mineiro.

Through an official note posted on their social networks (check at the end of the article), Uberaba informed that it is interested in hiring the goalkeeper and will make an offer next week.

“The Management Group informs that it is interested in hiring the goalkeeper fabio, for the dispute of Module II of the Minas Gerais Championship”, said Uberaba. “The club also informs that next week it will get in touch with the athlete’s manager”, the text continues.

In the post, Uberaba still gives the cruise: “Our brand is respect for history”. That’s because Fábio left Cruzeiro through the back door, even though he is an idol and has been at the club for 17 years, a fact that revolted the fans of Raposa.

“Fabio is a two-time Brazilian champion, three-time champion of the Copa do Brasil and has nine titles in the Minas Gerais Championship, with Cruzeiro. In the Brazilian team, he was champion of the Copa América in 2004,” concluded Uberaba.

