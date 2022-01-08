Paes cites Macron and says it will also ‘make life difficult for those who don’t believe in science and the vaccine’ | Rio de Janeiro

“We are very proud to have the vaccination passport here. Anyway, I’m going to use an expression that the French president used yesterday, that the mayor of New York used at some point. And here I am with a vaccination passport, literally making life difficult for those who do not believe in science and in the vaccine, even to protect others. Because the right to life is above these freedoms to delirium”, said the mayor of Rio.

Paes calls for ‘collective conscience’ after increase in Covid cases in Rio

In an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, the French president said that he wants to irritate the non-vaccinated. The government wants to transform the health pass into a vaccination pass. In other words, only those who are vaccinated will be able to have a document that gives access to sociocultural activities, such as restaurants, bars, shows, cinemas. A recent negative test or proof of having the disease no longer counts.

“The unvaccinated, I really want to bother them”, said the president, using the verb ’emmerder’, considered vulgar, which also means “to piss off.”

In Rio, Eduardo Paes stated that the vaccination passport is essential for the city to keep up with the schedule of events.

“We will always demand a vaccination passport, especially at events, even to maintain the events, which these people do not understand. But we are going to maintain the requirement of the vaccination passport always in what is necessary or what is possible”, said Eduardo Paes.

The mayor also said that it is not acceptable for people to still doubt the ability of vaccines to soften Covid cases.