Palmeiras abuses creativity and announces Jailson as reinforcement for 2022

Credit: Disclosure/Palm Trees

Palmeiras made official the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson as a reinforcement for the 2022 season. The 26-year-old player, who stood out with the Grêmio shirt and was without a club since his termination with Dalian Pro, from China, due to back wages . The athlete signed a one-season contract with Verdão, until December 2022.

“Estagi informs: there is a reinforcement in the piece”, posted Palmeiras on Twitter, playing with the similarity between the new hire and actor Will Smith in the series ‘Um Maluco no Pedaço’, which has been successful since the 1990s.

Estagi informs: there is a reinforcement in the piece 🚙🤩#AvantiLecture pic.twitter.com/lbLT36OSbX — Palm trees 🏆🏆🏆 (@Palmeiras) January 7, 2022

“I am very happy for the opportunity to reach a winning club like Palmeiras and I am very proud to be part of this great team. I’m already looking forward to starting work and giving joy to the fans”, said the athlete to TV Palmeiras/FAM.

“When I wasn’t playing, I tried to stay in shape and I’m physically fine. It’s great to come to a giant club, with a wonderful structure and great players. I am too eager to help. Now it’s about getting to know me better and working with my companions to be available to Professor Abel”, he said.

The negotiation between Palmeiras and Jailson had already been confirmed by the executive director of soccer at Verdão, Anderson Barros, in a press conference during the week. The player arrives to replace the departure of Danilo Barbosa, who did not have his loan contract extended with Nice-FRA.

