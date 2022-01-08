Palmeiras announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson, ex-Grêmio

Midfielder Jailson, revealed by Grêmio, signed a contract with club alviverde for a season

THE palm trees announced, this Friday afternoon (7), the hiring of Jailson steering wheel, revealed by the Guild and that he was without a club since he terminated with Dalian Pro, from China, in December.

The 26-year-old player is the fourth reinforcement of the alviverde team to 2022 and signed until the end of the season.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In the ad, the São Paulo club released a video playing with the similarity of Jailson to Will Smith, with the soundtrack of the series ”Um Maluco no Pedaço”, starring the actor.

“I am very happy for the opportunity to reach a winning club like Palmeiras and I am very proud to be part of this great team. I’m already looking forward to starting work and giving joy to the fans,” said the athlete to TV Palmeiras, after having taken exams and getting to know the structure of the Football Academy.

After conquering the Libertadores Conmebol by Grêmio, in 2017, Jailson was sold in 2018 to Fenerbahce, and in October 2020 he went to Dalian Pro, from China, where he played only six games until the end of 2020. Then, he returned to Brazil for vacation and would return to the Asian country in January 2021, but was unable to embark due to the rules to combat COVID-19.

In December, he managed to terminate his contract with the Chinese club and became free on the market. The last time he took to the field was in November 2020.

Despite having played as a defensive midfielder for most of his career, Jailson can also act as a defender.

The athlete is the fourth reinforcement of Palmeiras for the season. Before, the club announced the signings of the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, ex-International, from the Colombian midfielder Edward Atuesta, who was at Los Angeles FC, of ​​the United States, and the striker Rafael Navarro, which was the highlight of the Botafogo at Serie B.

The current two-time champion of Libertadores Conmebol debut on Paulista championship on the 23rd, against Novorizontino.