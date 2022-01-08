Palmeiras announces the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson with video inspired by a series by Will Smith | palm trees

Palmeiras announced this Friday the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson, who was without a club after leaving Dalian Pro, from China. The club took advantage of the player’s resemblance to actor Will Smith and confirmed his arrival with a video inspired by the TV series “Um Maluco no Pedaço”, starring the star. (see the video above).

At 26 years old, Jailson passed the medical exams and signed a contract until the end of 2022 with Verdão.

– I am very happy for the opportunity to reach a winning club like Palmeiras and I am very proud to be part of this great team. I’m already looking forward to starting work and giving joy to the fans – he celebrated on the club’s website.

His signing is a replacement following Danilo Barbosa’s departure, as Nice, from France, did not accept the player’s loan renewal for another six months.

Free from the Chinese team since the end of last year, after getting the termination for back wages, Jailson aroused the interest of clubs in Europe, such as Galatasaray, from Turkey, and Porto, from Portugal, as well as Brazilian teams, such as São Paulo, but preferred the Verdão.

After winning Libertadores by Grêmio in 2017, Jailson was sold in 2018 to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, and in October 2020, to Dalian Pro, from China.

In the Asian team, he only managed to play in six matches until the end of 2020. At the end of that season, he traveled to Brazil on vacation and would return to China in January 2021, but was unable to embark for the country due to combat rules to the coronavirus.

The reinforcement doesn’t have game rhythm given the long inactivity, but people who work with the midfielder point out that he kept this physical work six days a week and believe he will be in good condition until the Club World Cup in February.

– When I wasn’t playing, I tried to stay in shape and I’m physically fine. It’s great to come to a giant club, with a wonderful structure and great players. I am too eager to help. Now it’s better to know and work with my teammates to be available to Professor Abel – said the steering wheel.

He arrives in the squad to give a better option among the midfielders alviverdes, who today are Danilo, Zé Rafael, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Matheus Fernandes and the reinforcement Atuesta.