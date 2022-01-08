Palmeiras plays today this Saturday (8) for Copinha; know how to watch

Credit: Torcedores.com – Assembly

After running over Assu-RN by scoring 6-1 debut, Palmeiras returns to the field this Saturday (8), being able to define their classification in the Copa São Paulo. At 11 am (GMT), the team Paulo Victor Gomes faces Real Ariquemes do Rondônia, in the city of Diadema, for the second round of the group stage.

In the case of a simple triumph, Palmeiras seals the advance to the knockout stage with one round in advance, guaranteeing a spot in the 32nd stage in the race for the unprecedented title.

For the clash of Group 28 of Copinha, the Palestinians will have several casualties. Low in the first game, Pedro Bicalho follows out. Besides him, defender Lucas Freitas and goalkeeper Mateus tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: REAL ARIQUEMES x PALMEIRAS

Place: Jose Batista Pereira Fernandes Municipal Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 8/1/2022, at 11 am (GMT)

Referee: Guilherme Nunes de Santana

Assistants: Guilherme Holanda Moura Lima and Raphael de Albuquerque Lima

Where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Kaique; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Talisca and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Lima and Jhonatan; Giovani, Endrick and Gabriel Silva. Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.

Hanging: Lucas Freitas, Endrick and Giovani

Embezzlement: Pedro Bicalho, Mateus and Lucas Freitas (Covid-19), Michel and Daniel (in recovery), Jhow, Bruno Menezes and Kevin (training with the professional)

