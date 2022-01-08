Palmeiras predicts covid surge, but is calm for Mundial

As of Friday night (7), the tests of seven Palmeiras players to detect coronaviruses had returned positive: Weverton, Gustavo Scarpa, Rafael Navarro, Gabriel Menino, Deyverson, Patrick de Paula and Breno Lopes. But that’s not a reason for panic at Palmeiras, not even with the team’s debut in the Club World Cup happening in a month.

Thinking about the tournament, the important thing for Palmeiras is that players do not get the disease after the 15th of January, approximately. With the average recovery and negative period varying between 10 and 15 days, and the team’s departure for Abu Dhabi scheduled for February 2, this window is the best guarantee that no one will be turned away.

But taking into account the fact that the disease weakens the infected person —even athletes—, it would be even more convenient for positive cases to happen as soon as possible, since, given the contact that the players have already had, the infections seem almost inevitable.

Panic does not set in either, because all players, coaching staff and staff were subjected to at least two doses of vaccine, something that has been shown to be highly effective in alleviating symptoms and preventing deaths. And most of the group has already contracted covid-19 without major consequences.

Finally, being contaminated, players are forcibly isolated for a period. And, when they return, they will undergo a more rigorous monitoring process by the club, something that could not be done on vacation and which tends to prevent future contamination of those who have not become ill — as well as recurrences.

Because of this whole scenario, at first, the club will not take any drastic measures, such as the adoption of confinement or isolation in the “bubble” style.