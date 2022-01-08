Pão de Açúcar auctions R$ 12 million of Extra Hiper furniture and equipment – ​​Money Times

The group Sugar Loaf (PCAR3) started to redesign the stores of the Extra Hyper that were not sold to the assai in the transaction agreed upon last year.

The group is putting up for sale equipment and furniture that belonged to the chain’s flag that will be abolished.

In all, there are 30,000 pieces in auction which can move around R$ 12 million.

There are merchandise gondolas, checkout counters where shopping takes place, food displays, as well as security cameras, industrial stoves, generators, air conditioning equipment, among other items from stores in São Paulo, Campinas, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Salvador, among other units.

The items are divided into 21 lots with bids ranging from R$ 119 thousand to R$ 940 thousand. The intermediation will be from Sold Leilões, which hopes to attract retailers in the sector and investors.

It is possible to consult the offers at the following address on the internet.

The auction runs until January 12th.

Grupo Pão de Açúcar agreed to sell 70 Extra Hiper stores to Assaí for R$5.2 billion in October last year.

There are 32 Extra Hiper stores left that did not enter this business, 14 of which will be converted into Pão de Açúcar supermarkets and 14 into Extra markets.

The other 4 will be sold in the coming months.