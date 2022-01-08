Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) auctions Assaí items (ASAI3)

Business

THE Grupo Pão de Açúcar (PCAR3) announced that it is redesigning Extra Hiper stores that were not sold to Assaí (ASAI3), in an operation carried out last year. The company put up for sale equipment and furniture that belonged to the network’s flag that will be abolished.

In all, there are 30,000 pieces in the auction, which can move around R$ 12 million.

Merchandise shelves, countertops for purchases, food displays, as well as security cameras, industrial stoves, generators, air conditioning devices, among other items from stores in São Paulo, Campinas, Curitiba, Rio will be auctioned. de Janeiro, Brasília, Salvador, among other units.

The items are divided into 21 lots with bids that can vary from R$119 thousand to R$940 thousand. The intermediation will be from Sold Leilões, which hopes to attract retailers in the sector and investors.

It’s possible consult the offers at the following internet address: https://bityli.com/KcKnQ9D.

the auction goes until January 12th.

Assaí and Grupo Pão de Açúcar sign agreement on Extra Hiper

Grupo Pão de Açúcar agreed to sell 70 Extra Hiper stores to the assai for R$5.2 billion in October of last year.

There are 32 Extra Hiper stores that have not entered into this business, 14 of which will be converted into Pão de Açúcar supermarkets and 14 into Pão de Açúcar supermarkets. Extra markets. The other 4 will be sold in the coming months.

On the one hand, the shareholders of Pão de Açúcar were happy with the transaction because the company divested itself of assets that were uninteresting to the business. On the other hand, the partners of Distributor Paths, Assaí’s official name, were uncomfortable with the closing of the operation without consulting the minority shareholders.

THE Itaú BBA downgraded the recommendation for Assaí for neutral with a target price of R$ 20.00. “We are deeply disturbed by the fact that the minority shareholder is not participating in the closing of this operation, and that Assaí is paying the highest valuation per store (more than R$100 million each) that we have ever seen,” the report said.

In addition, the institution assesses that the company is paying a very high amount for the acquisition of the Group’s stores Sugar Loaf. Assaí is paying around BRL 57 million per store and expects to commit additional investments in transformation between BRL 35 and BRL 40 million. This adds up to more than R$100 million per store, compared to around R$65 million in investments that a new store currently requires (excluding real estate).

(With information from the State Agency)