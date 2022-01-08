Paolla Oliveira appears on the fence with a provocative thong piece

With less than ten days in 2022, Paolla Oliveira opted to enjoy a few days of leisure in Fernando de Noronha. Powerfully, the actress appeared in a colorful thong bikini, sunbathing near a brown fence, in a nature setting.

On record, the girlfriend of Diogo Nogueira She has huge breasts with a smooth, hard buttocks. With her leg up, she collected a shower of warm praise.

“Even nature manifests itself in the face of such perfection,” said one fan. “This woman is perfect, I can’t stand it”, commented the second person. “Wow, think of the greatest perfection”, pointed out another one.

cute tribute

In recent days, Paolla Oliveira received a very cute tribute from Diogo Nogueira, who thanked the actress for participating in his life throughout the months of 2021.

“Continuing my thanks for 2021. This was the year I met and fell in love with my Flor de Caña, in which I made several LIVEs to be closer to you, there was also a lot of rehearsal for our expected return to the stage, in partnership with my brother Mumuzinho and an unforgettable trip to Nicaragua. And oddly enough, it’s not over yet!”, said the musician, in a passionate tone.

revealed everything

With over 30 million followers, Paolla collects a shower of admirers for her talent and fitness. Speaking of beauty, she said in conversation with the magazine Who doesn’t consider himself such a ‘boring’ person in favor of his vanities.

“I really appreciate the compliments, but I didn’t do anything special. I haven’t even entered the Carnival rhythm yet. But I came from a project, which I dedicated myself physically, which was Dança dos Famosos. I believe that dietary re-education to have a healthy life is better. I didn’t have any special treatment, but I’ve been leading a more balanced and healthier life”, said the star.

Also in the same conversation, the contractor of Globo commented on this year’s Carnival. “Not only for those who effectively participate in Carnival, but for everyone who has suffered from the restrictions of the pandemic. Even with this situation of insecurity, we are now able to walk with a little more hope. It will be very exciting to return to this festival, which is so important for the people and the economy of our country.. I hope that we are able to walk, more and more, with awareness, vaccinated, so that we can return safely next year”, he said.

