Passengers test positive and flee on their way to quarantine in India – 07/01/2022

At least ten passengers who tested positive for covid-19 when disembarking at the airport of Amritsar, in northern India, escaped on their way to quarantine and are being considered fugitives by the police.

The travelers were aboard an international charter flight that departed Rome, Italy, and landed on Indian soil on Thursday (6).

According to VK Seth, director of Amritsar airport, 160 passengers passed the exam, which is part of the entry protocol into the country, and only 19 were exempt because they were less than five years old.

The result was positive for 125 people. All of them were referred to a local hospital on the same day.

On the way, ten individuals separated from the group and fled from the authorities’ view. Doug said:

They should have gone to the hospital, but they came home. The police are now working to track them down and will take the necessary steps.”

As elsewhere in the world, the omicron variant is putting pressure on India’s healthcare system, which this week posted the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly seven months. More than 480,000 people have died in India from the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.