Paulinho scored more goals than the Corinthians top scorer in the last three seasons in which he played

Midfielder Paulinho, who restarts his career at Corinthians in 2022, has a recent past as a very encouraging scorer for the club’s fans. According to the numbers established in recent years in which he played frequently, Paulinho scored more goals than the top scorer at Timão in each season between 2018 and 2020.

The series, by the way, can be extended until 2016 that the midfielder would be, at least, the vice top scorer of the club in the respective seasons. He scored ten goals that year, the same number of goals scored by Rodriguinho, second-scorer behind Romero. In the following year, 2017, there were 18, behind only Jô (25) in the Corinthians cast.

Still on the rise as a national team player, Paulinho scored 16 goals in 2018, surpassing the 15 scored by Jadson with the Corinthians shirt. In addition, he made it in 42 games, 13 fewer than the point guard.

In 2019 there were an incredible 22 goals for the defensive midfielder, seven more than the 15 scored by Gustagol at Timão. Next year, 12 goals in 20 games during Covid-19’s pandemic-stopped season, double that of Jô.

2021 does not enter the dispute because Paulinho played only four games with the shirt of Al Ahli Jeddah, from Saudi Arabia. Even so, the two goals average 0.5 per game, greater than the 0.37 achieved by Róger Guedes.

It is worth remembering that Paulinho was already the top scorer of a season for Corinthians himself. And it wasn’t just any year. In 2012, he scored 13 goals with the alvinegra shirt, one more than Emerson Sheik, taking the goal scorer title of that season.

Paulinho year by year

2018 – 16 goals in 42 games

2019 – 22 goals in 42 games

2010 – 12 goals in 20 games

Gustavo Lima / My Timão

