Paulo Sousa cites biggest rivals and praises Red Bull Bragantino

Coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo’s new commander, is already in Brazil. Even before stepping into Brazilian territory, however, the Portuguese had already pointed out who would be, in his opinion, the main opponents of the club in the season.

In addition to citing Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, current champions of the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores da América, respectively, the coach praised Red Bull Bragantino, saying that this is a team on the rise and that it should soon fight for the main titles from the country.

“Several clubs have grown in Brazil, with very good work, not only Atlético-MG, which is the last national champion, so it’s the team to beat. But we have Palmeiras and I think Abel has done an extraordinary job : the culture of victory, knowing how to win with your own arguments, your own ideas, is something that makes the team grow and be one of our direct rivals”, declared the coach in an interview with the Portuguese broadcaster “RTP”.

“Like Red Bull [Bragantino]. They have made extraordinary decisions about the quality of players, they have made good investments. I think that, very soon, in 2 or 3 years, they will be ready to dispute titles with Flamengo”, he continued.

biggest career challenge

In the same interview, Paulo Sousa stated that Flamengo is the biggest challenge of his career, but he said he is used to charging for title victories, citing his spells in Basel (SUI) and Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR), clubs with great fans and by which he achieved national achievements.

“Of course Flamengo is the biggest challenge of my career. I’ve been to some clubs where we were forced to win and win titles, such as Basel and Maccabi Tel-Aviv, with extraordinary numbers, breaking records, either in number of points, in number of goals scored and it is in this sense that a club with Flamengo’s greatness attracts any coach,” he declared.

In Paulo Sousa’s opinion, Flamengo’s number of titles is not consistent with the current size of the club. The coach understands that the red-black team has been ‘fixing’ this situation with recent achievements.

“We will continue to write history in what has been the history of Flamengo, with a culture of victories, especially in the recent period. Looking at Flamengo’s history – and I’ll read it better to know the club in greater depth -, but what it seems to me is that the number of titles at the club does not reflect the greatness of the club. Flamengo is greater than the number of titles they have,” he analyzed.